The Oba of Lagos urges politicians to embrace peace and let their records speak for them amid rising political tensions. Discover his stance on violence and support for President Tinubu.

Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, has issued a stern appeal to Nigerian politicians to abandon violent tactics and allow their past achievements to define their campaigns. The monarch emphasized that the Nigerian electorate seeks stability and constructive engagement rather than hostility and bloodshed during political contests. This directive was delivered to the nation following a significant traditional ceremony at his palace in Iduganran, Lagos Island, on Tuesday.

Installation Ceremony at Iduganran Palace

The Oba articulated these views immediately after installing High Chief Jamiu Kakawa as the new Kakawa of Lagos and High Chief Teslim Oluwatosin as the Eletu of Iwashe. The event provided a formal platform for the traditional ruler to address pressing socio-political issues affecting the state and the broader nation. By choosing this occasion, Akiolu highlighted the importance of traditional authority in promoting civic responsibility and peaceful conduct among public figures.

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Appeal for Peace and Political Accountability

Akiolu pleaded with all stakeholders in the political arena to give peace a chance, arguing that historical performance should dictate voter choices. He instructed citizens to carefully examine the programmes and past contributions of presidential aspirants rather than focusing on personal animosities. The monarch stated that individuals do not rise to positions of power without their past behavior being a reliable indicator of their future conduct. He urged supporters to pray for and back candidates based on their merit and recorded history.

The Oba stressed that Lagosians are particularly averse to political rancour and violence. He called for a societal shift where those with abundant resources are compelled to assist the less privileged instead of hoarding excessive wealth. This moral exhortation was directed at the elite, challenging them to prioritize social welfare and community development over personal accumulation of riches.

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Context of Recent Political Disruptions

This intervention by the Oba of Lagos arrives amidst a backdrop of reported violence and disruptions linked to political activities across various parts of the country. The nation recently witnessed tragic events, including the killing of supporters during a campaign visit by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in Delta State. Additionally, a meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Lagos was recently disrupted, further fueling concerns about political security.

These incidents underscore the urgency of the Oba's message. By referencing specific violent episodes, Akiolu sought to remind political actors of the real-world consequences of their hostility. The call for cooperation and patience is particularly relevant in an environment where political campaigns have increasingly devolved into confrontational and sometimes lethal encounters.

Support for President Tinubu and Police Reform

Beyond the electoral sphere, Akiolu urged Nigerians to grant President Bola Tinubu more time to address the nation's multifaceted challenges. He expressed confidence that the incumbent's performance speaks volumes about his capabilities, noting that many difficulties have been managed with divine favor and public cooperation. The monarch emphasized the need for patience, suggesting that immediate results should not be the sole metric for evaluating the administration's success.

On the subject of security, the Oba commended the new State Police Law but cautioned that its efficacy hinges on impartial implementation. He asserted that while drafting legislation is straightforward, the true measure of success lies in the fearless and just enforcement of the law. Akiolu concluded that adherence to ethical principles and the fear of God in executing legal mandates is essential for maintaining order and justice in Lagos and Nigeria at large.