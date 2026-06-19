Oba of Benin Summons Traditional Doctors to Meeting Over Security Concerns

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has summoned native doctors, traditional priests and priestesses to an urgent meeting over the worsening security situation in Edo State and Nigeria. The meeting is aimed at exploring traditional means to complement government efforts in tackling insecurity.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has summoned native doctors, traditional priests and priestesses to an urgent meeting over the worsening security situation in Edo State and Nigeria .

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Victor Nosakhare on behalf of the Benin Traditional Council Secretary, Frank Irabor, on Friday. Having taken due cognizance of the prevailing security situation within Edo State and the nation at large, His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, Oba of Benin, has deemed it necessary and expedient to further explore all traditional and strategic means to complement the initiatives of government towards the restoration of peace, order and security in our domain.

Consequently, the Benin Traditional Council, acting under the authority and directive of His Royal Majesty, hereby invites all Igiohen N' Ikpia and Igiohen N' Ikhuo, traditional doctors in the Benin Kingdom, to an emergency meeting. The statement noted that the meeting would hold at 12 p.m. prompt on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the Oba's palace. It added that the meeting, convened under the authority and directive of Oba Ewuare II, must be treated with utmost urgency.

According to the statement, the meeting is aimed at exploring traditional means to complement government efforts in tackling insecurity. In a related development, the Benin Traditional Council will host youth leaders, known as Okaighele, the following day, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the same time and venue, according to another statement from the palace authority. The development signals the involvement of the palace as traditional institutions move to support security agencies amid rising kidnapping and cult-related violence in the state.

In a move to support government efforts, the Benin Traditional Council is taking proactive steps to address the security concerns in Edo State and Nigeria. The council is convening an emergency meeting with traditional doctors and priestesses to explore traditional means of complementing government initiatives. The meeting is aimed at finding solutions to the worsening security situation in the state and the nation at large.

The Benin Traditional Council is taking a proactive approach to address the security concerns in Edo State and Nigeria. The council is convening an emergency meeting with traditional doctors and priestesses to explore traditional means of complementing government initiatives. The meeting is aimed at finding solutions to the worsening security situation in the state and the nation at large. The council is working closely with government agencies to address the security concerns in Edo State and Nigeria.

The Benin Traditional Council is taking a proactive approach to address the security concerns in Edo State and Nigeria. The council is convening an emergency meeting with traditional doctors and priestesses to explore traditional means of complementing government initiatives. The meeting is aimed at finding solutions to the worsening security situation in the state and the nation at large. The council is working closely with government agencies to address the security concerns in Edo State and Nigeria.

The Benin Traditional Council is convening an emergency meeting with traditional doctors and priestesses to explore traditional means of complementing government initiatives. The meeting is aimed at finding solutions to the worsening security situation in the state and the nation at large. The council is working closely with government agencies to address the security concerns in Edo State and Nigeria. The Benin Traditional Council is taking a proactive approach to address the security concerns in Edo State and Nigeria.

The council is convening an emergency meeting with traditional doctors and priestesses to explore traditional means of complementing government initiatives. The meeting is aimed at finding solutions to the worsening security situation in the state and the nation at large. The council is working closely with government agencies to address the security concerns in Edo State and Nigeria.





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Oba Of Benin Edo State Nigeria Security Concerns Traditional Doctors Benin Traditional Council

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