Oba Ghandi Olaoye unveils a N760m technology scholarship initiative to support 500 youths from Ogbomosoland. The five-year program offers tuition aid for IT and AI studies.

Oba Ghandi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, has spearheaded the launch of a significant technology scholarship initiative aimed at empowering local youth. The program, titled the Oba Ghandi Indigent Fund for Technology and Skills, is valued at N760 million and is expected to benefit no fewer than 500 young people from Ogbomosoland. This major educational intervention was unveiled during a virtual ceremony, marking a substantial commitment to digital skills development in the region.

Scholarship Scope and Financial Structure

The core mechanism of the Oba Ghandi Indigent Fund for Technology and Skills involves providing direct tuition support to 100 students every year for an initial period of five years. This structured approach ensures sustained investment in human capital rather than one-off interventions. The financial backing comes from Prof David Akanbi, the founder of the sponsoring institutions, who serves as the Chancellor of American Open University Nigeria.

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Oba Ghandi Olaoye emphasized that the initiative was deliberately designed to democratize access to technology education. He stated that the program specifically targets young people from financially disadvantaged backgrounds who might otherwise be excluded from high-cost technical training. By removing financial barriers, the Soun of Ogbomosoland aims to integrate these youths into the global digital economy.

Institutional Sponsors and Academic Focus

The initiative is sponsored by the American College of Technology, commonly known as ACTECH, and its sister institution, American Open University Nigeria, referred to as A-Global. ACTECH is an NBTE-accredited polytechnic, while A-Global is a private university licensed by the National Universities Commission. Prof David Akanbi founded both institutions, leveraging his educational network to fund this specific scholarship scheme for Ogbomoso indigenes.

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The curriculum focus is strictly on computer-related disciplines that are in high demand globally. These fields include Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Forensic Technology, Data Science, and Software Engineering. Oba Ghandi Olaoye explained that equipping young people with these specific technological skills prepares them for emerging opportunities in the global economy. He further noted that such skills enable participants to contribute meaningfully to decision-making processes at both national and international levels.

Allocation of Scholarships and Eligibility Criteria

The distribution of the 100 annual scholarships is split between the two partner institutions to maximize reach. Under the scheme, 70 scholarships will be awarded annually through ACTECH, while the remaining 30 will be offered through A-Global. At ACTECH, the allocation includes 10 full scholarships that cover 100 per cent of tuition fees for candidates admitted into National Diploma programs in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Forensic Technology.

These full scholarships are awarded strictly on merit, based on candidates' Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board scores. Additionally, 60 students from Ogbomoso will receive 50 per cent tuition scholarships for the same programs at ACTECH. This tiered approach allows for both elite merit-based support and broader accessibility for capable but financially constrained students.

Postgraduate Opportunities and Implementation Details

At A-Global, the scholarship structure supports both undergraduate and postgraduate studies. Twenty undergraduate students will receive 75 per cent tuition support across its programs, while ten master's degree students will benefit from 60 per cent tuition support. The postgraduate component is specifically designed to provide opportunities for graduates and working professionals who seek to acquire additional skills or transition into technology-related careers.

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Sponsors clarified that scholarship funds would be credited directly to beneficiaries' accounts and sustained throughout their studies. This support is contingent upon beneficiaries maintaining satisfactory academic performance, ensuring that the investment yields tangible educational outcomes. The institutions emphasized that the initiative does not compromise admission requirements; applicants must first secure admission before applying for the scholarship.

Regional Impact and Future Development Plans

The launch of the Oba Ghandi Indigent Fund for Technology and Skills is closely linked to the Soun of Ogbomosoland's 25-year development plan for Ogbomosoland. Oba Ghandi Olaoye urged individuals and organizations to support similar initiatives to widen educational opportunities for indigenes. This broader appeal highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in regional development and youth empowerment.

Secondary school principals and guidance counselors in Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South, Oriire, Surulere, and Ogo Oluwa local government areas were encouraged to inform eligible final-year students about the opportunity. The sponsors also called on the Oyo State Government, local government councils, private sector operators, alumni associations, and Ogbomoso indigenes in the diaspora to support the initiative. This comprehensive outreach aims to ensure that all eligible candidates are aware of the available financial support for their technological education.