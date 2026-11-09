Oba Bakare Supports Tinubu, Questions Experience Over Genius

Founder of Citadel Global Community Church, Oba Bakare, states President Bola Tinubu has done his best for Nigeria, urging the electorate to decide his future term despite questioning if experience alone solves national crises.

Oba Bakare, the founder of Citadel Global Community Church, has publicly affirmed that President Bola Tinubu has exerted his utmost efforts in governing Nigeria, asserting that the ultimate authority to either retain or replace the current administration lies solely with the Nigeria n electorate. The cleric, who previously contested the All Progressives Congress presidential primary against President Bola Tinubu and other aspirants in June 2022, emphasized that while some of the president's recent economic reforms were imperative, the burden of evaluation rests with the voting public.

Electorate Has Right to Decide Leader Future

Oba Bakare articulated that citizens possess the fundamental democratic right to both change their leaders and to affirm them, stressing that the decision regarding President Bola Tinubu's potential second term is exclusively within the hands of the people. He remarked that Nigerians should weigh their options carefully, noting that sometimes the devil you know is preferable to an untested alternative, yet he ultimately left the choice to individual judgment and conscience.

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Experience Alone Failed To Address Nigeria Challenges

Despite acknowledging President Bola Tinubu's extensive political background, Oba Bakare questioned whether such experience has been sufficient to resolve Nigeria's long-standing and complex national challenges. He argued that the nation requires geniuses capable of innovative solutions rather than seasoned politicians whose past experiences have led to the current state of disaster, citing a biblical reference to Joshua requesting the sun and moon to stand still as an example of necessary bold, unprecedented action.

Reforms Included Subsidy Removal And Naira Devaluation

The cleric cautioned against the wholesale dismissal of policies introduced by the Tinubu administration, specifically highlighting the removal of the petrol subsidy and the devaluation of the naira as tough but necessary decisions. Oba Bakare stated that while these reforms may not have fully met the expectations of the Nigerian populace, they were unavoidable actions that the president was compelled to take, and he refused to speculate on whether he could have achieved better results had he won the 2023 election.

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Political History And Private Consultations Offered

Oba Bakare recalled his significant role in the political consultations that preceded the formation of the All Progressives Congress, including facilitating a pivotal meeting involving President Bola Tinubu, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, and Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun State. Although he stepped away from active politics to focus on building the Citadel Global Community Church, he remains a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress and has offered to contribute to national development through private consultations with the current leadership.

God May Replace Leaders According To Sovereign Will

Concluding his assessment of the current political landscape, Oba Bakare expressed hope that President Bola Tinubu would learn from his experiences and acknowledged that while his efforts might not be deemed good enough by some, they should not be entirely rubbished. He affirmed his belief that if God determines his time in power has ended, He will bring other individuals to power, leaving the final outcome in divine and democratic hands.