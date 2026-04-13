OAU Students Union Declares 72-Hour Lecture Boycott Over Poor Campus Transportation

The student union of Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun state, has initiated a 72-hour lecture boycott to protest the inadequate transportation system on campus. The union's demands include more vehicles, a better implemented transport system, and consultation on future changes.

April 13, 2026 5:54 pm The student union of Obafemi Awolowo University OAU , Ile-Ife, Osun state, has announced a 72-hour lecture boycott due to the unsatisfactory transportation system on campus. This decision, formalized in a statement released on Monday, underscores the growing frustration among the student body regarding the current state of intra-campus mobility.

The directive, signed by Adelani Oluwatodimu, the union president, and Habeeb Isa, secretary-general, clearly outlines the reasons behind the boycott, citing the inadequacies of the recently implemented transportation system. The statement details the culmination of discussions and deliberations involving various student leadership departments within the university. The union's stance reflects a unified front in addressing the challenges faced by students in accessing transportation services within the campus. The boycott serves as a form of protest and a call to action, demanding immediate improvements to the existing transportation infrastructure and services. It highlights the students' determination to seek a resolution that prioritizes their welfare and ease of movement within the university environment. The student union's statement meticulously details the specific grievances that have fueled this protest. The union contends that the university management's newly introduced transportation system has subjected students to “severe conditions.” These conditions include an insufficient coverage of the campus, a persistent shortage of operational tricycles and buses, widespread overcrowding, and a general lack of comfort for students utilizing the service. Furthermore, the union points to an inadequate number of drivers as a contributing factor to the transportation woes. Despite several meetings and dialogues with the university management, the union claims that these issues have persisted and remain unresolved. The students' body has repeatedly engaged with the university administration in an effort to find a solution, but the situation has not improved, leading to a sense of frustration and a perceived lack of action. The union’s demands are specific and targeted, reflecting a clear understanding of the problems and a firm commitment to finding a sustainable solution that improves students’ overall campus experience. This includes calls for a substantial increase in the number of vehicles available to cater for the over 35,000 members of the university community. They have also requested the immediate reinstatement of the previously existing transport system, which they believe was more efficient and better suited to the needs of the student population. Beyond immediate demands, the students' union is advocating for the proper implementation of the new transport system, with the aim of guaranteeing adequate, affordable, and reliable intra-campus mobility for all students. This emphasizes the importance of a sustainable long-term solution rather than a quick fix. They insist on the vital importance of full consultation with the Students’ Union leadership before any further major changes to campus transportation are implemented, ensuring that student voices are heard and considered in any future decisions. The union has directed students to abstain from all academic activities from Tuesday to Thursday. Furthermore, the union has issued a warning, stating that “further actions such as a possible mass protest/march shall be considered if the management fails to address the demands satisfactorily within this period.” This demonstrates the students’ readiness to escalate their actions if their concerns are not addressed promptly and effectively. The union also urged all students and stakeholders within the university to fully comply with the 72-hour lecture boycott, underscoring the importance of solidarity. The statement concludes by emphasizing the significance of support and steadfastness and calling upon all well-meaning stakeholders and sister unions to support this peaceful and legitimate struggle for improved student welfare. This appeal aims to build broader support for the students’ cause and create a united front in seeking positive change within the university





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OAU Student Union Lecture Boycott Transportation Campus Protest

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