OAU Student Dies During Clinical Examination

A fourth-year medical student at Obafemi Awolowo University, Oreoluwa Adewole, tragically passed away during a clinical viva examination after complaining of chest pain. The university is providing support to his family and investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Obafemi Awolowo University ( OAU ) community in Ile-Ife is reeling from the unexpected and deeply saddening loss of Oreoluwa Emmanuel Adewole, a dedicated student in his fourth year of study within the College of Health Sciences.

The university administration formally announced Adewole’s passing on Thursday, describing the event as a sudden and tragic occurrence. According to the official statement, the student unfortunately succumbed to a medical emergency during a clinical viva examination. Reports indicate that prior to the incident, Adewole had voiced complaints of chest pain, prompting immediate concern among those present. The university’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, detailed the swift response to the student’s distress.

He confirmed that lecturers and fellow medical students at the examination venue immediately provided assistance, recognizing the urgency of the situation. Despite their best efforts and the prompt application of medical interventions aimed at reviving Adewole, their attempts proved unsuccessful. Olarewaju conveyed the profound grief felt across the campus, stating that despite all resuscitation efforts, the student tragically passed away, leaving a void within the university community.

The news has understandably sent shockwaves through the entire institution, impacting students, faculty, and staff alike. The suddenness of the loss has amplified the sense of sorrow and disbelief. The university is currently prioritizing support for those affected by this heartbreaking event. In response to this devastating news, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire, extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Governing Council, the Senate, the university’s staff, and the student body.

These expressions of sympathy were directed towards Adewole’s grieving family, his close friends, and his colleagues within the College of Health Sciences. The university recognizes the immense pain and suffering experienced by those closest to the deceased and is committed to providing comfort and assistance during this difficult time.

Furthermore, the university management has initiated contact with relevant authorities and is actively collaborating with Adewole’s family to offer comprehensive support. A key focus of this engagement is to thoroughly understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to address any concerns and provide clarity.

The university is dedicated to a transparent and compassionate approach in handling this sensitive matter, prioritizing the well-being of all involved and honoring the memory of Oreoluwa Emmanuel Adewole. The loss serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. The university community mourns the loss of a promising young life and extends its deepest sympathies to all who knew and loved him.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the chest pain and the events leading up to his untimely death, with the university promising full cooperation with any external inquiries





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