OAU Explains Cancellation of Peter Obi’s Lecture, Cites Short Notice and Security Concerns

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) clarifies its decision to cancel Peter Obi’s lecture, attributing it to last-minute notice and logistical challenges. The university’s statement follows Obi’s allegations of a pattern of disrupted engagements, while political tensions rise with PDP defending Governor Makinde and NNPP courting Obi and Kwankwaso for a presidential ticket.

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University ( OAU ) in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has clarified its decision to withhold approval for a lecture by Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi , citing insufficient notice from the event organizers.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, explained in a statement issued on Sunday that the organizers provided only a day’s notice, leaving the institution unable to arrange the necessary security and logistical support. This response came after Obi expressed concern over what he described as a troubling pattern of cancelled university engagements across Nigeria.

Obi had announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was scheduled to deliver a keynote lecture at OAU at 9 am before attending an opposition parties’ summit in Ibadan, only to be informed of the cancellation. He noted that such incidents had occurred more than ten times, suggesting a coordinated effort to disrupt his engagements. Obi’s statement raised alarms among his supporters and political observers, who saw it as part of a broader trend of suppression.

However, OAU’s management offered a different perspective, stating that the organizers failed to provide adequate details about the event and its guest until the day before the scheduled lecture. The university emphasized that hosting a high-profile figure like Obi requires extensive prior planning, including coordination with security agencies such as the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS). Without sufficient time to make these arrangements, the institution said it had no choice but to decline the request.

The university’s statement underscored that its decision was based on protocol and safety concerns, not any disrespect toward Obi. Meanwhile, political developments continue to unfold as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defends Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over his controversial ‘Wetie’ comment, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of political intimidation.

Additionally, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is reportedly wooing Obi and former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso with a presidential ticket ahead of the primary deadline, adding another layer of intrigue to Nigeria’s evolving political landscape





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