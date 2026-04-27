OAU Clarifies Decision on Peter Obi’s Lecture, Denies Embarrassment Claims

Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, has issued a statement denying allegations that it embarrassed former presidential candidate Peter Obi over a proposed lecture. The university explained that due to insufficient notice, it could not complete necessary arrangements, leading to the cancellation of the event. The management emphasized that the decision was based on safety and protocol adherence, not disrespect toward Obi.

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University , OAU, Ile-Ife, has denied allegations that the institution intentionally embarrassed former presidential candidate Peter Obi over a proposed lecture.

In a press statement released by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, on Sunday, the institution clarified that a student group had extended an invitation to Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, to deliver a lecture on campus. According to Olarewaju, the university authorities were not properly informed about the invitation or the status of the guest until Friday, just one day before the scheduled event.

He explained that events involving high-profile individuals require sufficient prior notice to facilitate proper planning and coordination. Such notice, he added, enables the institution to make necessary logistical and security arrangements, including coordination with the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS). This, he emphasized, is crucial to ensure the safety of the guest, university community members, and the general public.

Due to the short notice, the university was unable to complete the required preparations and consequently did not approve the use of Oduduwa Hall for the event. Olarewaju stressed that the decision was made solely in the interest of safety, orderliness, and adherence to established protocols, and not as a reflection of any disrespect toward Obi, whom the university holds in high regard.

The Vice Chancellor, Adebayo Simeon Bamire, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to hosting distinguished personalities, provided that due process is followed. He urged students, staff, and the general public to adhere to established procedures when organizing events within the university. The statement also highlighted that the university values its reputation for academic excellence and institutional integrity, and any deviation from standard procedures could compromise these values.

The management further assured that it remains open to hosting such events in the future, provided all necessary protocols are met. This clarification comes amid growing public interest in the university’s handling of high-profile visits, with many stakeholders calling for greater transparency in event planning processes





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