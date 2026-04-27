OAU Clarifies Cancellation of Peter Obi’s Lecture, Cites Procedural Issues

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has responded to the controversy over the cancellation of a lecture by former presidential candidate Peter Obi, attributing the decision to procedural lapses and safety concerns. The university denied disrespecting Obi and reaffirmed its willingness to host him in the future under proper arrangements.

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has addressed the controversy surrounding the cancellation of a lecture featuring former presidential candidate Peter Obi . In a statement released by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, the institution denied allegations of disrespect or embarrassment toward the former Anambra State governor.

The clarification came in response to public reactions following reports that Obi’s scheduled appearance was disrupted. According to the university, the invitation for the lecture did not follow proper communication channels. The event was organised by a student group without formally notifying the appropriate authorities in advance. Olarewaju explained that the university authorities were not informed about the invitation or the status of the guest until Friday, just a day before the scheduled programme.

He emphasised that events involving prominent public figures require careful planning and coordination, including collaboration with security agencies such as the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure safety on campus. The university spokesman stated that such notice allows the institution to make necessary logistical and security arrangements, ensuring the safety of the guest, members of the university community, and the general public.

Due to the short notice, the university could not complete the required preparations and did not approve the use of Oduduwa Hall, the proposed venue for the lecture. The management clarified that the decision was based strictly on safety concerns and established procedures, not as a slight against Obi. The institution expressed its respect for the former presidential candidate and reiterated its openness to hosting him in the future under proper arrangements.

Vice Chancellor Adebayo Simeon Bamire reaffirmed the university’s willingness to receive notable personalities but stressed the importance of following due process. The university urged students and event organisers to adhere to laid-down procedures when planning campus events, warning that failure to do so could result in disruptions or cancellations. The statement underscored the university’s commitment to maintaining order and security while fostering an environment conducive to academic and public engagement





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