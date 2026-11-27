Oando PLC has initiated a 203.8 billion Naira Rights Issue to fund upstream asset development. The move signals a strategic shift from acquisitions to production growth and debt reduction for the Nigerian energy firm.

Oando PLC has officially launched a massive capital expansion initiative through a new Rights Issue valued at 203.8 billion Nigerian Naira. This significant financial maneuver was formalized during a signing ceremony held on Friday, 27 November 2026, at the company's headquarters located in Victoria Island, Lagos. The primary objective of this capital injection is to accelerate the development of upstream oil and gas assets while simultaneously strengthening the firm's overall financial stability for its next phase of corporate growth.

Strategic Shift From Acquisition To Production

The core mechanism of this funding round involves the issuance of 4,076,185,240 ordinary shares priced at 50 Naira each. This capital raise marks a definitive pivot in corporate strategy for the energy conglomerate, moving away from its historical model of acquisition-led expansion toward a new focus on organic asset development and production optimization. By directing funds toward drilling and production capabilities, the management aims to unlock the full economic potential of its existing portfolio rather than simply acquiring new entities.

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Ademola Akinrele, SAN, the Chairman of Oando's Board, explained that this decision followed a rigorous evaluation of various financing instruments. The Board prioritized this approach to give existing shareholders the first opportunity to invest in the company they already own. He emphasized that while previous phases relied heavily on external banking support for conquest and expansion, the current era demands a focus on cash flow generation and direct capital allocation to productive assets to reduce existing debt burdens.

Eligibility And Participation Mechanics

Shareholders on the Nigerian register who held shares as of the qualification date of 13 February 2026 are eligible to participate in this offering. The allocation ratio grants each eligible investor one new ordinary share for every two ordinary shares currently held in their portfolio. This structure is designed to allow loyal investors to increase their stake in the company while participating in the anticipated growth trajectory. The offer is scheduled to open for applications on 7 December 2026, providing a clear window for eligible participants to act on their entitlements.

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Participants holding shares on the South African register, specifically those recorded as of the close of business on 4 December 2026, also retain the right to participate in the offer. This dual-register eligibility underscores the company's commitment to inclusive capital raising across its listings on both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). The simultaneous availability to investors in both markets ensures a broad base of support for the ambitious development plans outlined by the executive team.

Leadership Vision And Accountability Pledges

Wale Tinubu, the Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, articulated the long-term vision driving this financial move. He highlighted that after three decades of building the enterprise, the current chapter is dedicated to realizing the full economic potential of the expanded asset base. The leadership team aims to deliver sustainable value to shareholders by ensuring that the company not only grows its physical output but also maintains robust financial health through disciplined capital management.

To ensure trust and transparency in the deployment of these proceeds, the Board has committed to periodic reporting on how the funds are utilized. This pledge of accountability is intended to reassure investors that the capital will be directed strictly toward strategic priorities such as drilling, production enhancement, and debt reduction. The signing ceremony, attended by key executives including Chief Financial Officer Adeola Ogunsemi and Chief Corporate Services Officer Ayotola Jagun, signaled a unified leadership front dedicated to executing this consolidation phase with precision and integrity.