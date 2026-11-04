Oando Plc Cuts Costs 22% and Raises Production in 2026 Results

Oando Plc reports a 22% drop in operating costs to $15.39/boe and a 14% production hike in H1 2026. Revenue surges 9% to N2.78tn as efficiency gains drive strong financial performance and upstream expansion.

Oando Plc has significantly improved its operational efficiency, reducing production operating costs by 22 per cent to $15.39 per barrel of oil equivalent during the nine months ended September 2026. This cost reduction marks a substantial improvement from the $19.67 recorded in the same period of 2025, achieved while simultaneously increasing average daily production by 14 per cent to 42,985 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company attributed these gains to strategic optimizations in transportation, logistics, and information technology across its fixed field cost base.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction Drivers

The financial results for the nine-month period reveal a robust improvement in facility uptime, which climbed to 96.1 per cent from 85 per cent in the corresponding 2025 period. This enhancement in infrastructure reliability directly strengthened the company's production and evacuation capabilities. Group Chief Executive Wale Tinubu emphasized that the investment drive and operational execution under the company's operatorship were key factors in delivering greater efficiency and lower unit costs.

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Tinubu noted that the performance demonstrated how diligent execution supported by renewed investment was yielding higher production across the expanded upstream portfolio. The operational success included zero fatalities and zero lost-time injuries across approximately 14.9 million hours worked, highlighting a strong commitment to safety alongside financial performance. These metrics underscore the effectiveness of the strategic adjustments made to streamline operations and reduce overheads.

Production Volumes and Sales Growth Breakdown

A detailed breakdown of production output shows crude oil output increased by 12 per cent to 12,193 barrels per day, while gas production rose by 13 per cent to 28,689 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Natural gas liquids production saw a dramatic 53 per cent increase to 2,103 barrels per day. These production hikes translated into higher sales volumes, with crude oil lifts rising 43 per cent to 3.97 million barrels and natural gas sales growing five per cent to 34.01 billion standard cubic feet.

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Natural gas liquids sales also surged by 90 per cent to 0.57 million barrels, bringing total exploration and production sales volumes to 10.21 million barrels of oil equivalent. This represents a 21 per cent increase over the corresponding period of 2025. The improved operational performance directly contributed to a nine per cent increase in revenue, which reached N2.78tn for the nine-month period.

Financial Performance and Balance Sheet Strength

The financial results for the first nine months of 2026 show a sharp improvement in profitability, with gross profit rising by 483 per cent to N174.5bn from N29.8bn in the same period of 2025. Oando Plc recorded an operating profit of N159.7bn, a significant reversal from the operating loss of N109.7bn reported in the previous year. This turnaround reflects the positive impact of reduced unit costs and increased sales volumes on the company's bottom line.

On its financial position, total borrowings stood at N2.16tn, which is 22 per cent below the peak recorded at the end of 2024. Cash generated from operations reached N285bn, providing strong liquidity for ongoing activities. The company invested N110.7bn in capital expenditure during the period, with the majority of spending directed towards drilling activities across its OMLs 60-63 assets, demonstrating a continued commitment to upstream development.

Upstream Expansion and Future Production Targets

Oando Plc is actively advancing its seven-well drilling programme for 2026 across its operated assets. The company completed drilling at Idu 6ST and Idu 15, bringing both wells on stream, while workovers at Samabri 4T and Samabri 7T were also finalized. Drilling is currently ongoing at Idu T and Samabri A50, with the final well in the programme, Ogbainbiri, scheduled to spud in December 2026. These projects are critical to sustaining production levels and offsetting natural field decline.

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The completion of the drilling campaign is expected to add between 16,000 and 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in gross production. This additional output is vital for supporting the company's medium-term production target of approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day within the next four to five years. Looking ahead, Oando has narrowed its full-year production guidance to between 40,000 and 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Clean Energy Initiatives and Strategic Outlook

Beyond upstream operations, Oando Plc's clean energy initiatives are gaining traction through its electric mobility partnership with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority. The partnership recorded more than 212,000 passenger journeys in the first nine months of 2026, with an average capacity utilisation of 73 per cent. An additional 11 electric buses arrived in Lagos during this period, bringing the fleet to 13 units as part of a planned expansion to 50 buses.

The expanded fleet is expected to enter service in the fourth quarter, with LAMATA operating the buses on behalf of Lagos State. This diversification into clean energy aligns with broader sustainability goals while supporting local transport infrastructure. For the remainder of the year, Oando projects capital expenditure of between $90m and $100m, to be focused on high-impact, short-cycle upstream activities that promise quick returns and production boosts.