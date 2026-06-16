NYSC Promises Safety for 2,000 Corps Members in Jigawa State

NYSC assures 2,000 Batch B Stream I corps members of security in Jigawa State amid national insecurity concerns, with police collaboration and strict camp rules.

The National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) has assured the 2,000 Batch B Stream I corps members posted to Jigawa State of a safe and peaceful service year.

The assurance was given on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Yakubu Gowon NYSC Orientation Camp in Fanisau, Jigawa State. This comes at a time when the NYSC had suspended similar ceremonies in some states due to rising insecurity concerns across the country. The state NYSC Coordinator, Muhammad Baba, emphasized that comprehensive security measures have been implemented before, during, and after the orientation camp to ensure the safety of all corps members.

Baba stated that registration for the batch is still ongoing, with 1,149 corps members already registered out of the expected 2,000. The coordinator highlighted the collaboration with security agencies, including the police, to monitor border points, transportation, camp facilities, and local government areas where corps members will be posted. He warned the corps members against late-night movements, reckless use of social media, and unauthorized travel outside the camp.

The NYSC has zero tolerance for cultism, drug abuse, and partisan politics, and any violator will face sanctions. The representative of the Jigawa State Police Commissioner, DCP Dahiru Aliya, reaffirmed the police commitment to safety, with 24/7 patrols and intelligence units deployed to all posting areas. Corps member Aisha Mohammed from Niger State expressed initial fears but now feels hopeful after witnessing the security measures. She vowed to serve diligently and contribute to her host community.

Another corps member promised to obey rules and use his teaching skills to educate children in Jigawa. The coordinator urged all corps members to embrace discipline, patriotism, and community service as core values of the scheme





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NYSC Jigawa Corps Members Security Orientation

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