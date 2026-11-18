The National Youth Service Corps has disbursed the delayed October 2026 allowance to members in Oyo State. Learn about the GIFMIS technical glitch causing the delay and verification steps for unpaid recipients. Keywords include National Youth Service Corps, Oyo State, and October 2026 allowance.

The National Youth Service Corps has confirmed the disbursement of the delayed October 2026 allowance to corps members who completed their service in Oyo State. The payments were processed on November 17, 2026, ending a period of financial uncertainty for thousands of graduates. This development resolves public complaints regarding the non-payment of entitlements to individuals who finished their mandatory one-year service on October 29, 2026.

Technical Glitch Causes Payment Delay

The scheme attributed the payment suspension to a technical glitch within the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System. This Federal Government platform is the primary mechanism used to process monthly allowances for all active corps members nationwide. The error specifically affected disbursements to participants in Oyo State, while other regions received their funds on schedule.

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Despite the system failure, the National Youth Service Corps maintained that the funds were fully allocated in the national budget. No corps member's entitlement was withheld, diverted, or reduced in value. The management emphasized that the allowances were paid directly from the scheme's Central Bank of Nigeria account into individual bank accounts.

Leadership Engagement and Public Apology

Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, engaged directly with affected participants during a visit to the Iseyin Orientation Camp. This meeting took place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, where he received personal accounts of the hardship caused by the delayed funds. His presence signaled the organization's commitment to resolving the issue and addressing the grievances of the corps members.

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In a formal statement released on Tuesday, the NYSC management offered a sincere apology for the delay. The organization acknowledged that the complaints from corps members were justified and that the situation may have caused significant financial hardship. The statement highlighted the critical importance of the monthly allowance in sustaining graduates, particularly those posted to states where they lack family support networks.

Verification Deadline and Next Steps

Corps members who have not received their payments by the close of business on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, are advised to contact the Oyo State Coordinator. This verification step is necessary to identify and rectify any remaining discrepancies in individual bank credits. The Oyo State Coordinator had previously informed participants about the cause of the delay and is now facilitating the final checks.

The National Youth Service Corps urged the public to rely on official communication channels for accurate updates. The management discouraged the spread of unsubstantiated claims and thanked citizens for bringing the issue to light. As a mandatory national service program established in 1973, the scheme aims to promote unity while ensuring participants are fairly compensated for their service.