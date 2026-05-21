NYSC Partners NIMC to Simplify Biometric Verification for Prospective Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has partnered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to simplify biometric verification for prospective corps members nationwide.

The National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) has announced a partnership with the National Identity Management Commission ( NIMC ) to simplify biometric verification for prospective corps members nationwide.

The partnership is aimed at improving service delivery and reducing bottlenecks in mobilisation processes. Director-General of NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, said the collaboration will enable seamless registration through ongoing technology-driven reforms. He stated that registration, mobilisation, payments, and record-keeping processes have become largely digitised to improve operational efficiency nationwide. The NYSC boss also attributed mobilisation delays to increasing graduate numbers, budgetary constraints, inadequate orientation camp facilities, and delays by tertiary institutions in forwarding approved Senate lists for prospective corps members.

The Federal Government has increased NYSC's annual mobilisation quota from 400,000 to 450,000 corps members, but rising enrolment continues to place pressure on camps, staffing strength, and operational funding nationwide. Nafiu commended Lagos, Gombe, Adamawa, Enugu, and Osun states for construction and renovation projects aimed at improving orientation camp capacity and accommodation for corps members. He emphasized that state governments are expected to provide good camp facilities, while local governments should provide corps lodges and support facilities.

The NYSC is engaging stakeholders to improve support for activities across Nigeria





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NYSC NIMC Biometric Verification Prospective Corps Members Service Delivery Mobilisation Processes Technology-Driven Reforms Orientation Camp Facilities Tertiary Institutions Senate Lists Federal Government Mobilisation Quota State Governments Local Governments Stakeholders

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