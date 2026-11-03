NYSC testifies ex-minister Nnaji's discharge certificate is fake in Abuja court

The NYSC told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the discharge certificate linked to former minister Uche Nnaji is fake, identifying four discrepancies. Nnaji faces six counts of certificate forgery and money laundering.

The National Youth Service Corps on Tuesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the discharge certificate linked to former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, is fake.

An Assistant Director in the NYSC Department of Certification, Yusuf Jumare, testified as the second prosecution witness in the alleged certificate forgery and money laundering case against Mr Nnaji. Mr Jumare appeared before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik and said an investigation by his department, following a request from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, established that the certificate was not issued by the corps. The ICPC is prosecuting Mr Nnaji in charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/389/2026 over the allegations.

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The former minister, who resigned from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet after the controversy over his academic credentials, is the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the forthcoming Enugu State governorship election. He was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on alleged certificate forgery, money laundering and abuse of office. He pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

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Four Discrepancies Prove Certificate Fake

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel Jimoh Abdulmumuni, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Jumare identified four discrepancies which he said proved the certificate was not authentic. First, the certificate number, purportedly issued in 1985, carried the prefix A, but the NYSC did not introduce that prefix until 1990.

Second, the call-up number on the document contained four digits, 0137, instead of the five digits the corps used in 1985. Third, the certificate stated a service duration of 13 months instead of the statutory 12 months. Fourth, the head of the corps was designated Director at the time Mr Nnaji claimed to have served, but the certificate was signed by an official described as National General.

The prosecution tendered copies of correspondence between the ICPC and the NYSC concerning the disputed certificate. The documents were admitted in evidence, although the defence said it would reserve its objections until a later stage because it had not been served. The prosecution counsel said he had only recently taken over the case and promised to make the documents available to the defence.

During cross-examination by defence counsel Bode Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Jumare maintained that the certificate was not issued by the NYSC. He said his department is the custodian of all certificates issued by the corps and that such documents are presented to corps members only after successful completion of their service year.

He explained that call-up letters are transmitted to universities, where graduates collect them, and that universities forward the names of eligible graduates to the NYSC for mobilisation. However, under further questioning, Mr Jumare admitted that he did not establish whether Mr Nnaji had ever been issued a certificate by the corps.

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ICPC Investigator Details Credential Claims

The latest testimony came barely a week after an ICPC investigator, SP Yakubu Ibrahim, told the same court that both the NYSC and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, had disowned certificates attributed to the former minister. Mr Ibrahim said his team was assigned after the commission received two separate petitions alleging certificate forgery against Mr Nnaji.

He said the Chairman of the Special Task Force directed an investigation, prompting the commission to request documents from the National Assembly, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, UNN and the NYSC. The Clerk of the Senate forwarded Mr Nnaji's NYSC certificate and BSc certificate in Microbiology and Biochemistry to the commission. Mr Ibrahim testified that UNN responded that Mr Nnaji failed to obtain the required grades for the award of his certificate.

He said the university explained its policy, stating that a candidate who failed four times was not qualified. Mr Nnaji failed at two stages and did not write the examination at the third stage for medical reasons, according to the letter, but went ahead to write the supplementary examination for which he did not register. The investigator also said UNN confirmed that the BSc certificate in Microbiology and Biochemistry attributed to the defendant was not issued by the university.

Bank Statement Reveals Salary Details

The commission obtained documents from the SGF's office, including a payslip, which led it to request Mr Nnaji's bank statement. He said the statement showed Mr Nnaji received N29.5 million in salary as minister before he resigned. The witness identified letters sent to the Clerk of the Senate, the SGF, UNN, the NYSC, the bank and Mr Nnaji, which were tendered in evidence.

He also told the court that Mr Nnaji failed to honour the commission's invitation to answer questions on the petitions, prompting the ICPC to act. Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the case until November 30 for continuation of the cross-examination of Mr Jumare, and until January 29, 2027, for continuation of the trial.