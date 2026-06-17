NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Involvement in Politics

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has cautioned corps members against participating in political activities as preparations gradually begin ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu , has cautioned corps members against participating in political activities as preparations gradually begin ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an address to the 2026 Batch 'B' Stream I corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, Nafiu stressed that the scheme remains a neutral institution and must not be dragged into partisan affairs. The NYSC boss warned participants not to associate themselves with political parties through campaigns, rallies, mobilization efforts or any other political engagements that could compromise the integrity of the scheme.

According to him, corps members are expected to remain focused on the objectives of national service and avoid actions capable of creating the impression that the organisation supports any political interest. Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu told the corps members, 'Do not involve yourselves in the campaigns of any political party. Keep NYSC separate from politics. You must stay away from political matters.

' Nafiu also used the occasion to caution corps members on their conduct online, urging them to be responsible users of social media platforms. He warned against cyber-related offences, including cyberstalking, cyberbullying and online fraud, noting that anyone found violating the law would be held accountable for their actions. The Director-General said corps members should protect their future by avoiding activities that could damage their reputation or attract legal consequences.

He further encouraged them to cultivate financial discipline during their service year by developing a savings culture and making informed decisions about money management. Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu noted that the one-year national service programme provides an opportunity for young Nigerians from different backgrounds to build friendships, strengthen national unity and promote peaceful coexistence across ethnic and cultural lines.

He urged the corps members to take advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, describing it as an important platform for developing practical skills that could support self-employment and career growth after service. The NYSC chief also highlighted the newly introduced NYSC/Kudimata Capital Market Awareness Sensitisation Programme, which was formally launched in Lagos. According to him, the initiative is aimed at exposing corps members to investment opportunities and equipping them with knowledge of the capital market. It will also enable Corps Members to make well-informed financial choices





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National Youth Service Corps NYSC Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu Politics Corps Members

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