NYSC Demands Separate Entrance at Katsina Camp Over Security Fears

The National Youth Service Corps has asked Katsina State to isolate its orientation camp from shared facilities, citing security risks and infrastructure gaps as banditry persists in the region.

The National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) has appealed to the Katsina State Government to establish a separate entrance and clearly demarcate facilities at its permanent orientation camp , citing pressing security concerns amid the region's ongoing insecurity.

The request was made by Katsina State NYSC Coordinator Evans Okwor during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2026 Batch B Stream I corps members. Mr. Okwor explained that the current arrangement, where the NYSC camp shares access with state-owned facilities like the Youth Craft Village, violates the security protocols set by the scheme's national headquarters. He stressed that creating a dedicated entrance would grant the NYSC control over camp access and enhance the safety of corps members.

Beyond security, Okwor highlighted critical infrastructure deficits, particularly the dilapidated condition of male hostels. While some renovation has been completed on female hostels, the male quarters remain inadequate, limiting the camp's ability to accommodate the growing number of corps members. He urged the state government to sustain investments in infrastructure to improve welfare and safety during orientation.

Governor Dikko Radda, represented by Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Surajo Yazid Abubakar, addressed the 1,130 corps members, urging them to be ambassadors of unity and good conduct. He warned against cultism, drug abuse, cybercrime, religious extremism, and ethnic intolerance, encouraging them to respect local customs and initiate impactful community projects. The orientation, a mandatory three-week program, precedes deployment to primary assignments nationwide.

The appeal arrives against a backdrop of persistent security challenges in Katsina, a frontline state in Nigeria's fight against banditry and kidnapping. Despite improved security in some areas due to military operations and local initiatives like the Community Watch Corps, rural abductions and attacks persist. The recent abduction and death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar in Matazu Local Government Area underscored the lingering threats, prompting renewed military action.

While commending the state government, security agencies, and other stakeholders for their support, the NYSC coordinator reiterated the scheme's commitment to fostering national unity through programs in education, healthcare, and rural development. The request for a separate camp entrance reflects a broader effort to adapt operations to evolving security realities, ensuring the safety of thousands of young Nigerians undertaking their mandatory national service





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NYSC Katsina Security Orientation Camp Dikko Radda Banditry Nigeria

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