The National Youth Service Corps and INEC have agreed on additional insurance coverage for corps members who will serve as ad hoc personnel during the 2027 general elections, the NYSC Director-General announced in Kogi State.

The National Youth Service Corps and the Independent National Electoral Commission have agreed on additional insurance coverage for corps members who will serve as ad hoc personnel during the 2027 general elections.

NYSC Secures Insurance For Electoral Ad Hoc Personnel

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this while addressing corps members at the scheme's orientation camp in Kogi State. The announcement was contained in a Monday update shared by the NYSC on its official X account. Nafiu said the arrangement was part of the scheme's efforts to strengthen the safety, protection and welfare of corps members deployed for electoral duties.

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He encouraged the corps members to register for participation in the 2027 elections, assuring them that the NYSC was collaborating with relevant security agencies to ensure their safety throughout the electoral process. He also urged them to activate the NYSC emergency response application, noting that the platform had enhanced security agencies' capacity to respond promptly to emergencies involving corps members and had helped save lives.

The director-general charged them to demonstrate responsible citizenship by discharging their electoral duties in strict compliance with INEC's rules and guidelines. He described participation in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections as one of the ways corps members could contribute to national development and reciprocate the nation's investment in subsidising their tertiary education.

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Director General Urges Responsible Social Media Use

Nafiu also cautioned them against the misuse of social media, urging them to verify information before sharing it and to contribute meaningfully to public discourse rather than spread misinformation and disinformation. Meanwhile, the NYSC State Coordinator in Kogi, Mrs Chika Chris-Moneke, disclosed that the Asaya Orientation Camp hosted corps members deployed to Kogi State and the Federal Capital Territory for the 2026 Batch C Stream II Orientation Exercise.

She said 2,540 corps members, comprising 1,166 males and 1,374 females, registered at the camp. Chris-Moneke commended the corps members for their discipline and cooperation, noting that the orientation activities had progressed smoothly. The agreement between the NYSC and INEC is expected to provide clearer protection for corps members who take on ad hoc roles during the 2027 general elections.

Corps members have traditionally served as ad hoc personnel in Nigerian elections, supporting duties such as accreditation, voting and result collation at polling units across the country. The additional insurance coverage is part of broader efforts to address the safety and welfare concerns that come with electoral service, particularly in areas where security risks may arise.

Emergency App And Registration Signalling Electoral Readiness

The NYSC emergency response application has become a key tool for corps members facing emergencies, allowing security agencies to respond more quickly to incidents reported through the platform. Nafiu's call for corps members to register for the 2027 elections signals the scheme's readiness to mobilise its members for electoral duties in support of INEC. He stressed that corps members should avoid spreading unverified information and instead use social media responsibly during and after the electoral process.

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The Kogi orientation camp figures show that more female corps members registered than males for the 2026 Batch C Stream II exercise at Asaya. The camp hosted corps members posted to both Kogi State and the Federal Capital Territory, according to the state coordinator. With the 2027 general elections approaching, the partnership between the NYSC and INEC on insurance and safety measures is expected to shape how corps members participate in the electoral process.