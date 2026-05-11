Nyesom Wike: 'Rainbow Coalition' in Rivers State to Adopt Strategic Approach Ahead of 2027 Elections

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has announced the formation of a 'rainbow coalition' in Rivers State, which will adopt a strategic approach ahead of the 2027 general elections. The coalition will align with areas where it enjoys political strength and assess political realities before making electoral decisions.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike , has said the emerging “ rainbow coalition ” in Rivers State will adopt a strategic approach ahead of the 2027 general elections by aligning with areas where it enjoys political strength .

Wike made the remarks on Monday during an inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects in Abuja, as preparations intensify for activities marking the third anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. According to the minister, members of the coalition would assess political realities across the state before making electoral decisions.

“That is the essence of the rainbow coalition in Rivers State. We’ll look at where we have strength, compare notes and vote accordingly,” Wike said. The former Rivers State governor also distanced himself from controversies surrounding the screening of aspirants by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, insisting he had no involvement in the process.

“I’m not a member of the APC, so I don’t know what is happening in their screening. Even if they publish the results, why would I comment? I don’t know the reasons they have,” he stated. Wike further dismissed speculation linking him to internal party affairs outside his political circle.

“What pertains to me is what I will talk about, not what does not concern me. I’m not a native doctor, neither am I a prophet,” he added. On infrastructure development in the Federal Capital Territory, the minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on major projects expected to be inaugurated during Tinubu’s third anniversary celebrations.

He said contractors handling key road projects had assured the administration that outstanding works, including the installation of streetlights, would be completed before the end of May.

“We are very happy. They promised that before the end of the month, they will finish the streetlights, and that is being handled by Green Book and Lubrix,” Wike said. The minister disclosed that the Dutse-Alhaji-to-M5 road project being executed by Lubrix was progressing steadily, while another project handled by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCCC) had been completed, except for streetlight installation.

“That road is already completed, and the contractor, CCCC, has promised that within the next 10 days, they will complete the streetlights. We are very comfortable and happy,” he stated. Wike also expressed satisfaction with progress on a major bridge project in Abuja.

“You can also see that it is almost completed. The bridge has been launched, and they have started the connection that will direct traffic from here to Kubwa. It is a wonderful thing. We are happy,” he added.

Describing the projects as evidence of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to infrastructure renewal, Wike commended the quality of work delivered by contractors.

“Part of these projects fixed by Mr President will be inaugurated. Quality jobs done by very good contractors. We are happy. The excellence is there,” he said.

The minister also reacted to complaints over alleged harassment by officials of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) during tax enforcement operations, noting that tax compliance remained a major challenge among residents.

“There must be a civilised way of collecting taxes, but knowing our taxpayers, people don’t like to pay tax. When tax collectors come, they find one excuse or the other,” Wike said. He, however, noted that no formal complaints had been submitted to the FCT Administration regarding the conduct of AMAC officials





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Nyesom Wike Rainbow Coalition Rivers State General Elections Strategic Approach Political Strength Assess Political Realities Electoral Decisions All Progressives Congress Screening Of Aspirants Internal Party Affairs Infrastructure Development Federal Capital Territory Dutse-Alhaji-To-M5 Road Project Green Book Lubrix China Civil Engineering Construction Corporati Abuja Municipal Area Council Tax Enforcement Operations Complaints Alleged Harassment Civilised Way Of Collecting Taxes Excellence Quality Jobs Excellent Contractors Tinubu Administration Third Anniversary Celebrations

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