Nyesom Wike Defends Visit to APC Chairman

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory responded to criticism over his recent visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, stating that his interaction was not a political meeting but a personal and respectful one.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has responded to criticism over his recent visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, saying he does not engage in what he called “ politics of enmity .

” Speaking to journalists during a project inspection on Wednesday, Wike said his visit was not a political meeting but a personal and respectful interaction between acquaintances. He was inspecting ongoing road projects in Karu, Apo-Karshi, and Kubwa, where he stressed the need for timely completion of the works





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Minister Nyesom Wike All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Personal And Respectful Interaction Politics Of Enmity Timely Completion Of Road Projects Work As Long As Delivering Responsibilities

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