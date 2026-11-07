Nyesom Wike Declares Rivers State Backs Tinubu for 2027 Election

Nyesom Wike announces Rivers residents support President Tinubu citing 47 political appointments and federal projects, while challenging Rotimi Amaechi on accountability.

Rivers State Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, declared on Saturday, November 7, 2026, that the residents of Rivers have firmly resolved to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming January 2027 presidential election. Speaking at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Wike attributed this strong political allegiance to the tangible federal government projects and significant political appointments implemented within the state. The declaration was made as Wike welcomed President Tinubu and his delegation for a campaign rally, highlighting the massive turnout that demonstrated the state's commitment to the President's re-election bid.

Wike Cites 47 Appointments and Infrastructure as Key Drivers

Wike, serving as the coordinator of the presidential campaign council in Rivers, emphasized that the crowd gathered at the stadium, which holds a seating capacity of more than 40,000, was exclusively composed of residents from Rivers State. He stated that no individuals were mobilized from other regions, underscoring the organic nature of the support. He explicitly told the President that the people of Rivers had concluded their decision to vote for him on January 16, 2027, citing the administration's efforts as the primary motivation for their stance.

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The FCT Minister characterized President Tinubu as a genuine political ally of the Rivers people, pointing to specific developments as evidence of his commitment. He highlighted the completion of the Bonny-Bodo road and the establishment of the Federal University of Environment in Ogoniland as key infrastructural and educational milestones. Furthermore, Wike noted that President Tinubu has made at least 47 political appointments to individuals from Rivers State, a figure he described as unprecedented since the inception of democracy in 1999.

Amaechi Challenged on Project Accountability and Fumigation

In a sharp pivot, Wike directed criticism toward Rotimi Amaechi, the former Rivers State governor and vice-presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Wike challenged Amaechi to visit the state and provide a detailed account of projects and financial transactions allegedly conducted during his tenure. He specifically questioned the outcome of a fumigation exercise ordered by the former governor, asking why mosquitoes remain prevalent in the state despite the claims that the operation had eliminated them entirely.

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Wike further demanded an explanation regarding the status of the Karibi Whyte Specialist Hospital project, alleging that $39 million had been paid for its construction. He calculated that this amount converts to not less than N53 billion in current currency. The minister questioned where the foundation of this hospital lies, urging Amaechi to show the physical evidence of the completed work or explain the misallocation of these significant funds. This confrontation served to highlight the contrasting administrative records of the two political figures.

Historical Voting Data and Future Campaign Implications

Adding to his critique of Amaechi, Wike recalled his role as director-general of the presidential campaigns for former President Muhammadu Buhari during previous election cycles. Wike claimed that under Amaechi's leadership, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate failed to secure more than 15 percent of the total votes in Rivers State during the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. This statistical reference was used to undermine the former governor's electoral competence and to bolster the narrative that the current administration under Tinubu is delivering superior political returns for the region.

The rally at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium served as a strategic platform to solidify political support ahead of the January 2027 vote. By publicly documenting specific achievements and contrasting them with the alleged failures of political opponents, the administration aims to maintain high voter engagement. The clear statement from a key minister like Wike signals a unified political front in Rivers State, aiming to secure a decisive victory for President Tinubu in the southern Nigerian region during the next general elections.