Nyesom Wike Declares Peter Obi Political Wave Dead in FCT Critique

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike declares the political wave behind Peter Obi and the NDC dead and buried. Wike offers sharp critiques of rivals in Port Harcourt media chat.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has officially declared that the political momentum surrounding Peter Obi and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is "dead and buried." The powerful minister made this bold declaration during his scheduled monthly media engagement held on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers state. Wike's comments directly target the aspirations of the NDC to feature Peter Obi as their presidential candidate in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Assessment of Peter Obi Political Prospects

Wike provided a blunt assessment of Peter Obi's current standing in the Nigerian political landscape. He stated that the political conditions in the country have shifted significantly since the 2023 presidential election. During that previous election cycle, Peter Obi, who was then the candidate for the Labour Party (LP), managed to secure substantial voter support across various regions of the country. The FCT Minister argues that those specific conditions no longer exist to sustain Obi's campaign.

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The minister dismissed the possibility that the NDC ticket would combine Peter Obi with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for the 2027 polls. Kwankwaso served as the former governor of Kano state before entering national politics. Wike's stance indicates a firm belief that the coalition previously discussed or imagined between these two figures is no longer viable or relevant in the current political climate.

Critique of Atiku Abubakar Governance Record

In addition to addressing Peter Obi, Nyesom Wike launched a direct critique of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Wike argued that Atiku failed to deliver tangible results when he previously held the opportunity to govern Nigeria. The minister emphasized that Nigerians are fully aware of this historical performance and the lack of significant achievements during his tenure.

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Wike also invoked past controversies regarding the administration of the Rivers state government when Atiku held executive power. He claimed that the former governor of Rivers state engaged in financial misconduct, specifically accusing him of looting state funds. This accusation serves to undermine the credibility of the ADC's leadership and its candidate's potential for future governance.

Questioning Peter Obi's Authenticity

The FCT Minister did not hesitate to question the authenticity of Peter Obi's political persona. Wike described Obi as a "dramatist" who lacks substantive offerings for the Nigerian electorate. He referenced the political dynamics involving Nyesom Wike and Godwin Obaseki to support his claims about Obi's past behavior.

Wike pointed out that Obi's political strategies were exposed by current Lagos State Governor Sanwo Olu, whose political career was previously intertwined with the Rivers state political landscape. The minister's comments suggest that Obi's political methods are perceived as performative rather than substantive by key political figures in the region.

Kwankwaso's Regional Support Limitations

While acknowledging the popularity of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Nyesom Wike raised serious questions about the geographic limits of his support base. Kwankwaso won a significant number of votes in Kano state during the 2023 presidential election, establishing himself as a strong regional leader. However, Wike challenged the assumption that this success could be replicated in other parts of the country.

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The minister specifically asked how Kwankwaso would fare in other northern states beyond Kano. He also inquired about the political viability of Kwankwaso in the North Central geopolitical zone. Wike's questions highlight the fragmentation of political support in northern Nigeria and suggest that a single candidate cannot easily unite these diverse regions.

Implications for 2027 Political Landscape

Nyesom Wike's statements carry significant weight as the 2027 elections approach. His position as the FCT Minister gives his opinions considerable influence in shaping public perception. The declaration that the Peter Obi wave is "dead and buried" signals a hardening of political lines and a rejection of previous alliances.

These comments serve as a clear warning to the Nigeria Democratic Congress and its leadership. Wike's detailed critique of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso outlines specific weaknesses he perceives in their campaigns. The FCT Minister's remarks are likely to influence political strategies and voter sentiment in the lead-up to the next general election.