Nyesom Wike Declares Obi Kererenke Defunct Ahead of 2027

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike asserts the Obi Kererenke movement is dead, dismissing opposition challenges to President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has unequivocally declared the political momentum that elevated Peter Obi to national prominence in the 2023 presidential election to be non-existent. During a media engagement on Thursday, Wike stated he personally eliminated the so-called Obi Kererenke wave, rejecting claims that opposition groups could threaten President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Wike Dismisses Opposition Resurgence

Wike argued that the specific conditions which favored Obi in the last election cannot be replicated today. He described the former Anambra State governor as a dramatist with nothing substantive to offer Nigerian voters. The minister emphasized that Nigerians had already provided opposition politicians with opportunities to govern, yet those leaders failed to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Also read Imo West: Wike Distances Self From Okorocha, Uzodimma Court Dispute

When confronted by journalists suggesting that opposition parties remained a serious threat, Wike questioned the logic of a potential run-off. He asked reporters to clarify the candidates who would participate in such a scenario, implying that no viable alternative to the current administration exists. He insisted that any notion of a competitive runoff is based on a misunderstanding of the current political landscape.

Financial Support and Party Structure Analysis

The minister challenged the sustainability of Obi's support base by questioning the financial contributions from his backers. Wike stated that many who contributed money during the 2023 campaign have stopped doing so, labeling the idea of continued widespread funding as a lie. He suggested that the enthusiasm that characterized the previous election has significantly waned among the general populace.

Advertisement

Wike also referenced the electoral success of Senator Ireti Kingibe, who won the Federal Capital Territory senatorial seat on the Labour Party platform. He attributed her victory to the political wave of the time rather than a robust party structure. This distinction reinforces his argument that the opposition lacks the institutional depth to mount a credible challenge in upcoming elections.

Evaluation of Kwankwaso and Regional Dynamics

While acknowledging the popularity of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, Wike questioned his political influence beyond his home state. He noted that although Kwankwaso won Kano in 2023, his performance in other northern states raised questions about the reach of his support. Wike argued that the North cannot be viewed as a monolith, citing states such as Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, and Nasarawa as areas where opposition appeal is limited.

He emphasized that everything in northern politics must be viewed through the lens of North-Central dynamics. Wike pointed out that assuming the entire North delivers a decisive electoral advantage to opposition candidates is a flawed perspective. He challenged the notion that northern states will uniformly support opposition figures, highlighting the diversity of political allegiances in the region.

Accusations Against Atiku Abubakar

Wike accused former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of failing to campaign in Rivers State during the 2023 presidential election. He insisted that the former presidential candidate cannot expect the state's support in another election without addressing his previous political decisions. Wike recalled declaring his support for voting during the 2023 race despite opposition from those backing Atiku.

Advertisement

These comments come amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general election. Obi, who finished third in 2023, has left the Labour Party and aligned with the Nigeria Democratic Congress as he prepares for another presidential contest. His campaign, once associated with the Obidient movement, sought to attract young Nigerians seeking alternatives to the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party. Wike, a former Rivers State governor who supported Tinubu, was appointed FCT minister after the election, positioning himself as a key ally of the current administration.