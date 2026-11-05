Nyesom Wike Challenges ASUU Over University of Abuja Land Reallocation

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike asserts FCTA authority over University of Abuja land, dismissing ASUU opposition. He also backs President Tinubu in Rivers State.

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has directly challenged the Academic Staff Union of Universities regarding its resistance to the government's plan to reallocate portions of the University of Abuja's land. During a monthly media engagement held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and a subsequent town hall meeting in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, the minister declared that the union lacks the legal authority to intervene in land administration matters within the Federal Capital Territory.

Minister Defends FCTA Land Authority

Wike emphasized that the responsibility for land administration and the enforcement of the Abuja master plan rests exclusively with the Federal Capital Territory Administration. He questioned the basis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities' opposition to the government's decision to allocate parts of the university's land to private developers and other government agencies. The minister stated clearly that the union has no business determining how land under the jurisdiction of the FCTA should be managed or developed.

Also read Wike Rejects ASUU UniAbuja Strike Threat Over 11,824 Hectares Land Reallocation

Highlighting the extent of the dispute, Wike noted that the University of Abuja currently retains a vast expanse of land reported to measure 11,824 hectares. He argued that it is illogical for the government to allow such extensive portions of land to remain undeveloped when they could be put to productive use in alignment with the Federal Capital Territory's broader development plans. The minister maintained that the administration's actions are consistent with its statutory duty to regulate land use.

University of Abuja Staff Union Threatens Strike

The conflict intensified after Dr Sylvanus Ugoh, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Abuja chapter, held a press conference. Dr Ugoh warned that the union could no longer guarantee industrial harmony on the campus if Nyesom Wike failed to reverse the disputed land allocations in the Giri District. The union had previously argued that the 11,824 hectares originally allocated to the university were essential for its long-term expansion, agricultural research, and infrastructure development.

Advertisement

Describing the Federal Capital Territory Administration's move as an encroachment on the institution's property, the Academic Staff Union of Universities expressed strong opposition to the reallocation. Dr Ugoh further threatened to challenge the land reallocation in court and embark on industrial action. However, Wike dismissed these threats, accusing the union's leadership of resorting to blackmail and urging it to respect established procedures rather than attempting to dictate government policy.

Legal Defense and Administrative Reality

Reacting to the Academic Staff Union of Universities' threat to initiate a strike, Nyesom Wike stated that the Federal Capital Territory Administration was fully prepared to defend its actions through the legal process. He maintained that the union could approach the courts if it believed its rights had been violated but warned against using industrial action to pressure the government. The minister insisted that federal institutions could not lay claim to thousands of hectares of land indefinitely without proper documentation, approvals, and evidence of utilization.

Wike reiterated that the Federal Capital Territory Administration would not reverse its position on the land issue. He insisted that all land allocations within the Federal Capital Territory remain subject to the regulatory authority of the administration. By dismissing the union's claims, the minister signaled a firm resolve to prioritize structured urban development over the retention of undeveloped land by educational institutions.

Tinubu Support and Rivers State Politics

Shifting focus to national politics, Nyesom Wike declared confidence in President Bola Tinubu's re-election prospects in Rivers State in 2027. Speaking during the town hall meeting in Abonnema, he urged residents to support the President and the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Kinsley Chinda, along with other candidates contesting for legislative seats. Wike argued that the political structure being mobilized across the state was firmly behind President Tinubu's bid for a second term.

Advertisement

The former Rivers State governor cautioned the people against backing a son of the area contesting the governorship election on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress. He argued that the party lacked the political strength to secure victory and stated that supporting another candidate on what he described as a weak platform would not advance the interests of the people. Wike noted that the area already had a governorship candidate and deputy governor from its political fold under the All Progressives Congress.

The minister argued that political support should be guided by electoral realities rather than emotional attachment to candidates. He emphasized that while the desire for a local son to hold office is understandable, it must be balanced with the likelihood of winning. By highlighting the existing candidates under the All Progressives Congress, Wike sought to consolidate local support for the federal ticket and ensure a unified political front in the upcoming election cycle.

Political Stance on Other State Issues

When asked to comment on the opposition to the Rainbow Coalition in Imo and other states, Wike declined to provide details. He stated that he would address issues he has with Governor Hope Uzodimma only after the presidential election. This strategic silence suggests that the minister intends to keep his broader political commentary reserved for a later date, focusing instead on immediate electoral goals in Rivers State and administrative matters in the Federal Capital Territory.