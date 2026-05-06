Nyesom Wike Asserts Authority on Abuja Land Governance and PDP Leadership Crisis

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addresses land disputes at Jabi Lake, attacks rival PDP factions over party leadership, and criticizes Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration in Rivers State.

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike , has taken a firm stance on the administration of land within Nigeria's capital, Abuja. During a comprehensive media briefing, the minister addressed the mounting tensions surrounding land allocations and the enforcement of urban planning regulations.

A significant point of contention involves the developments around Jabi Lake, where the administration is actively removing illegal structures and shanties to make way for projects that align with the Abuja master plan. Despite heartfelt appeals from various quarters, including a widely circulated video of a senior pastor kneeling in plea, Minister Wike remained unmoved. He argued that the city's development cannot be halted by emotional appeals or sentimental pleas.

For over fifteen years, he noted, several prime locations were left undeveloped or turned into slums, hindering the economic potential of the region. Wike emphasized that the government will prioritize public policy and economic growth over personal interests, warning that those who fail to develop their allocated land will see it reclaimed by the state.

This move has sparked debate among environmentalists who believe certain areas around the lake should remain green zones, yet the minister maintains that legal frameworks and strategic urban planning will dictate the future of the landscape. Moving beyond urban administration, the minister utilized the media chat to voice his frustrations regarding the ongoing turmoil within the People's Democratic Party. Wike launched a scathing attack on political rivals, specifically targeting Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Kabiru Turaki.

He accused these figures of operating in bad faith and deliberately undermining the unity of the party. At the center of the dispute is a clash over the legitimacy of the party's leadership and the disregard for judicial pronouncements. Wike asserted that the adherence to court rulings is a non-negotiable pillar of democracy and criticized the attempt to establish a parallel national secretariat.

He described the actions of the opposing faction as fraudulent, arguing that one cannot ignore the law while claiming to lead a legitimate political structure. The tension between the Wike-backed camp and the caretaker committee represents a deep ideological and personal rift that threatens to fragment the opposition ahead of upcoming elections.

By daring his opponents to operationalize their rival secretariat, Wike highlighted the volatility of the current party dynamics and his determination to remain a dominant force in the party's internal hierarchy. The minister's criticisms extended to the political climate of Rivers State, where he continues to be a central figure despite no longer holding the governorship.

Wike expressed deep concern over the governance style of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, particularly regarding the delays in submitting the state budget to the House of Assembly. He suggested that the governor is more focused on securing a second term in office than on the immediate welfare of the citizens and the efficiency of government operations.

This public fallout has created a significant divide among the state's lawmakers, with one group remaining loyal to the governor and another majority faction siding with Wike. This power struggle has effectively paralyzed some aspects of the state's legislative process, turning Rivers State into a political battleground.

Finally, Wike addressed the broader political landscape of Nigeria, dismissing the potential of emerging opposition coalitions. He cast doubt on their ability to pose a genuine threat to the ruling party, suggesting that without internal cohesion and a clear vision, such alliances are merely superficial. Through this multifaceted media engagement, Nyesom Wike signaled his intention to maintain a hardline approach to both administrative governance and political warfare





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Nyesom Wike Abuja Land Planning PDP Internal Crisis Rivers State Politics Nigerian Governance

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