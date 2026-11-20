FCT Minister Nyesom Wike unveils plans to upgrade traditional chiefdoms and provide palaces in the 2027 budget. He defends official vehicle allocations to rulers against bribery claims.

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has formally announced a comprehensive initiative to upgrade additional traditional chiefdoms within the territory. The strategic plan includes the construction of suitable palaces for first-class traditional rulers, with funding allocated specifically for the 2027 budget cycle.

Core Mechanism of Institutional Upgrade

Wike articulated that this structural enhancement is a deliberate move to strengthen the foundational elements of traditional institutions and grassroots governance. The minister emphasized that providing befitting palaces is not merely about infrastructure but is a critical component of restoring the historical dignity of the traditional institution.

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Alongside physical infrastructure, the administration pledged to extend the provision of official vehicles and other logistical support to these rulers. The minister clarified that these interventions are designed to enhance the capacity of traditional leaders to promote peace, security, and development across the entire territory.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

These announcements were made on a Friday in Abuja during a significant ceremony. The event involved the presentation of certificates, staffs of office, and brand-new sports utility vehicles to newly upgraded first- and second-class traditional rulers. These leaders represent sixteen chiefdoms within the Federal Capital Territory.

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The ceremony was attended by senators, traditional rulers, political leaders, and other key stakeholders. Wike described this moment as a significant milestone in the history of the FCT traditional institution. This follows nearly three decades of agitation by traditional stools for elevation and formal recognition from the federal government.

Wike recalled that since the establishment of the FCT Traditional Rulers Council in 1997, only the stool of the Ona of Abaji had been elevated. This historical gap left many other traditional rulers waiting for recognition despite their ongoing contributions to community development and local stability.

The minister attributed the latest wave of elevations to President Bola Tinubu's approval under the Renewed Hope Agenda. He described this action as a clear demonstration of the current administration's commitment to inclusive governance and bringing traditional rulers closer to the state process.

Real-World Impact and Defense of Logistics Support

Addressing public criticism regarding the provision of official vehicles, Wike strongly dismissed claims that such gestures amounted to bribery. He argued that such perceptions reflect a fundamental failure to appreciate the critical role traditional institutions play in modern society and national security.

The minister questioned the logic of allowing ministers, political appointees, and special assistants to the President to possess official vehicles while denying similar support to traditional rulers. He noted that traditional rulers are responsible for community mobilization, conflict resolution, and grassroots security, duties that warrant logistical equivalence.

Wike highlighted the indignity of previous conditions where traditional rulers were often seen traveling in cars or on tricycles. He stated that if providing vehicles to honor these leaders is considered bribery, the administration would continue to make such payments to ensure their proper dignity and operational efficiency.

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Future Outlook and Community Stability

Wike maintained that traditional institutions remain indispensable to governance, particularly in stabilizing communities and creating an enabling environment for government projects. He warned that without the ability of traditional rulers to organize their communities, the country would face higher levels of insecurity.

The minister recalled engagements shortly after the inauguration of the current administration in 2023. President Tinubu had directed government officials to visit the six area councils, consult with traditional rulers, and identify immediate community needs to foster collaborative development.

According to Wike, the FCT Administration has already addressed several demands raised during these consultations. These include road construction projects, the provision of new police stations, and residential accommodation for security personnel to enhance local safety.

Traditional rulers had consistently complained that successive administrations failed to recognize their contributions. Wike disclosed that the current administration plans to extend the upgrading exercise to more chiefdoms in the coming months.

The minister assured traditional rulers awaiting elevation that they will also receive appropriate recognition and support. This promise underscores the administration's long-term strategy to integrate traditional leadership into the broader framework of national development and governance.