Nwosu Denounces Bala's Claim of ADC Faction, Blames APC Strategy

Former ADC Chairman Ralph Nwosu dismisses Nafiu Bala's assertion of a party faction, attributing it to a political strategy allegedly employed by President Bola Tinubu and the APC, referencing Lagos politics as a model.

Ralph Nwosu , former national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has strongly refuted allegations that Nafiu Bala heads a faction within the party. Nwosu made his statements during the Morning Brief program on Channels Television on Thursday. He unequivocally stated, Regarding the notion of Nafiu Bala representing a faction, how can a single individual constitute a faction? These are clearly plots orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwosu's analysis delves into what he perceives as a strategic political maneuver allegedly employed by President Bola Tinubu. He drew parallels to the political landscape of Lagos, highlighting the dominance of a single individual in the city's political sphere since 2019. Despite Lagos's inherent diversity and sophistication, Nwosu argued that this individual effectively consolidated power, compelling various political parties within Lagos to align with the APC's agenda. Nwosu suggested that this same political strategy is now being implemented on a national scale. He pointed out, Upon assuming the presidency, he envisioned replicating this pattern across Nigeria, and it is this very attempt that we, as Nigerians, are actively resisting. This resistance, he emphasized, transcends personal interests or the specific interests of the ADC. We have offered Nigerians and patriots a distinct platform to counter this formidable force, which is the current state of affairs. We anticipated that this would not be a simple undertaking, and I doubt that the media or anyone in this nation expected it to be. This is based on the premise that he is Jagaban, and he will use force to get his way. Nwosu also expressed criticism regarding the interpretation of the situation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He believes the regulatory body is not accurately representing the current state of the ADC





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African Democratic Congress (ADC) Ralph Nwosu Nafiu Bala All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu Political Strategy Nigerian Politics

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