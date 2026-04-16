NWFL Imposes Sanctions After Post-Match Altercation

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has taken disciplinary action against players involved in a post-match confrontation following a league fixture between Ekiti Queens and Pacesetter Queens, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for violence and unsporting conduct.

In a recent development within Nigeria n women's football , the Nigeria Women Football League ( NWFL ) has imposed disciplinary measures following a post-match altercation that marred a league fixture.

The incident occurred immediately after the Matchday 15 Premiership clash between Ekiti Queens and Pacesetter Queens at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, April 15th. Ekiti Queens emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline, but the positive outcome was overshadowed by unsportsmanlike conduct displayed by players from both sides.

According to official accounts and subsequent investigations, the post-match confrontation involved Teslimot Balogun of Pacesetter Queens and Busari Suliyat of Ekiti Queens. What initially began as a disagreement reportedly escalated into violent and unsporting behavior, drawing widespread attention and prompting swift action from the league authorities.

The NWFL, after a thorough review of the referee's report, the match commissioner's findings, and available video evidence, concluded that both players had significantly violated the league's code of conduct.

Modupe Shabi, the NWFL Chief Operating Officer, has firmly stated the league's zero-tolerance policy towards violence. She emphasized that any act of aggression or unsporting conduct will be met with stringent disciplinary action to safeguard the integrity of the game and ensure the safety of all participants involved in the league.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining discipline and upholding high standards within Nigerian women's football, even as the league strives for greater visibility and improved structure.

The NWFL's response underscores the critical importance of discipline and accountability in building and sustaining the credibility of the sport, proving that progress relies not solely on match results but also on the conduct of its players and the league's commitment to enforcing its rules





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