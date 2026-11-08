Nwankwo and Bright Win Double 100m Gold for Nigeria at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo and Gift Bright won the women's and men's 100m titles at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, with Nwankwo becoming the third Nigerian woman to take the event and Bright the first Nigerian man.

Nigeria's Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo and Gift Bright have made history at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games after winning gold medals in the women's and men's 100m events.

Nwankwo became the third Nigerian to win the women's 100m title in Youth Olympic Games history after storming to victory in a wind-assisted time of 11.16 seconds. The Nigerian sprinter finished ahead of Arwa Ali and Dana Salem to claim gold, having earlier established herself as the fastest athlete across the semi-final heats. Bright followed with another historic performance, becoming the first Nigerian to win the men's 100m title at the Youth Olympic Games.

Also read Nigeria Wins First Two Gold Medals at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics with 100m Sprint Double

Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo Takes Women's Gold

The youngster dominated the final in a personal-best time of 10.28 seconds, finishing comfortably ahead of China's Zhang Hangyu, who clocked 10.57 seconds, while Szymon Dolega took bronze in 10.61 seconds. The double triumph represents a significant milestone for Nigerian athletics, with both sprinters etching their names into the history of the Youth Olympic Games. The National Sports Commission (NSC) announced the victories in a statement signed by its Director-General's Special Assistant on Media, Kola Daniel, on Sunday, November 8.

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The Commission said the performances further demonstrated Nigeria's emerging sprinting talent and strengthened the country's medal campaign at the continental competition. Nigeria won both 100m titles at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, with Nwankwo taking the women's final and Bright the men's. Nwankwo's victory came in a wind-assisted 11.16 seconds, ahead of Arwa Ali and Dana Salem. She had earlier posted the fastest time across the semi-final heats.

She is the third Nigerian to win the event in Youth Olympic Games history, adding her name to the country's growing record in youth sprinting. Bright then won the men's final in a personal best of 10.28 seconds, becoming the first Nigerian to win the men's 100m at the Youth Olympics. Zhang Hangyu was second in 10.57 seconds, with Szymon Dolega third in 10.61 seconds, completing a podium that underlined Bright's dominance in the final.

Nigeria Wins Both 100m Titles

The results mark a landmark day for Nigerian athletics and give the country two gold medals in the blue-riband sprint events at the same Games.