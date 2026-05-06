Nwachukwu Criticizes Political Appointments in Nigeria’s Diplomatic Service

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Ike Nwachukwu condemns the dominance of political appointees in Nigeria’s ambassadorial roles, urging a return to merit-based selections and adequate funding for diplomatic missions.

Former Nigeria n Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ike Nwachukwu, has voiced strong criticism over the current ambassadorial appointments under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, arguing that political considerations are overshadowing merit and expertise.

Speaking at the public presentation of a memoir by retired diplomat Ozo Nwobu in Abuja, Nwachukwu highlighted the growing trend of non-career appointees being selected for ambassadorial roles, often at the expense of seasoned diplomats who have dedicated decades to the foreign service. Nwachukwu, who served as foreign affairs minister from 1990 to 1993 during the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida, expressed concern that this practice undermines Nigeria’s diplomatic effectiveness and professionalism.

He emphasized that career diplomats, who spend years honing their skills and building expertise, are frequently overlooked in favor of political appointees, a situation he described as unsustainable for a country with global ambitions. The former minister called for a return to the traditional 80–20 ratio of career to non-career ambassadorial appointments, arguing that this would ensure balance and motivate young diplomats.

He also stressed the need for adequate funding of diplomatic missions, noting that underfunding weakens Nigeria’s ability to represent its interests abroad effectively. Nwachukwu warned that without proper resources, Nigeria’s diplomatic voice would be diminished on the global stage, as missions struggle to meet basic obligations. His remarks come amid delays in fully constituting Nigeria’s ambassadorial corps, with many foreign missions still headed by chargés d’affaires nearly three years into President Tinubu’s tenure.

As of now, Tinubu has appointed 65 ambassadors, with 34 being career diplomats and 31 non-career appointees, a split that has drawn criticism from within the diplomatic community. The selection process typically involves nominations by the president, often in consultation with political allies, followed by Senate confirmation. Career diplomats are usually chosen based on rank, experience, and years of service, while non-career nominees may include former public officials or loyalists to the administration.

The Chairman of the organizing committee for Nwobu’s memoir, Godknows Igali, described the book as a chronicle of Nigeria’s diplomatic history, offering insights into the evolution of the country’s foreign policy. He praised Nwobu as a diplomat’s diplomat who has significantly contributed to shaping Nigeria’s engagement on the global stage. The memoir’s presentation underscored broader concerns about the future of Nigeria’s diplomatic service, with calls for reform to prioritize professionalism and experience over political patronage





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