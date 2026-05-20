Nvidia reports record $81.6 billion first-quarter revenue, fuels global AI buildout

Nvidia, widely recognized as the primary beneficiary of a global AI infrastructure buildout, reported a record revenue of $81.6 billion for its first quarter of fiscal 2027, with net profit surging to $58.3 billion. The demand for its AI hardware remains insatiable, despite recurring talk on Wall Street that the AI spending spree could come to a halt.

Chip giant Nvidia reported record revenue of $81.6 billion for its first quarter of fiscal 2027, marking an 85 percent increase from a year ago and a 20 percent rise from the prior quarter.

Net profit surged to $58.3 billion, more than tripling from $18.8 billion in the year-earlier period. The primary driver of the quarter's performance was the Data Center business, which reported record revenue of $75.2 billion, up 92 percent from a year ago. The demand for Nvidia's AI hardware remains insatiable, despite recurring talk of a slowdown on Wall Street. Nvidia disclosed a significant investment in Anthropic, a deal with Meta, and a commitment targeting AI factories.

The geopolitical dispute between Beijing and Washington over national security concerns has impacted Nvidia's H200 chip sales in China. Jensen Huang, Nvidia's boss, expects China to eventually open its market to high-end US chips, setting the stage for a fierce race in AI supremacy





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