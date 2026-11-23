Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as President and CEO following a unanimous board decision, saying he poses no national security risk, while an independent investigation into a foreign intelligence effort continues.

Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, following a unanimous vote by the board.

The company announced the decision in a statement on its newsroom on Monday, November 23, 2026, saying the reinstatement took effect immediately. The board voted after a series of discussions and meetings with Huang. According to Nvidia, the board was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. The board also received input from senior levels of the United States government and concluded that his return posed no national security risk.

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The board chair, Harvey C. Jones, said the decision reflected the board's confidence in Huang. He said the reinstatement is in the best interests of the company's stockholders, employees, partners and customers. Jones remains as chair of the board.

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"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Jones said. "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. " Jones also thanked Colette Kress for her service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer.

He said the board was grateful for her outstanding service during the interim period. In his remarks, Huang said he was honoured to return to lead the technology company and described the period as the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He thanked the board, Jones, Kress, the company's executive staff, employees, shareholders, industry leaders and partners for their support.

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said. "I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work.

Context of Jensen Huang Resignation

" The reinstatement came less than two weeks after Huang resigned on November 12, 2026. His resignation followed reports of an affair involving an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, and a Nvidia employee, Kimberly Powell. In an email to employees on November 8, Huang reportedly admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. PUNCH reported that the controversy involved allegations of extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International.

US authorities reportedly suspected her of having links to Chinese intelligence. Huang admitted being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues, but did not publicly confirm the specific allegations concerning Alice Huang. Nvidia later reported that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The controversy attracted investor attention and put pressure on Nvidia's shares amid concerns about corporate governance and the potential implications of a leadership change.

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Board Investigation Continues

Despite the reinstatement, Nvidia said an independent committee established by the board would continue investigating reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The board established the committee comprising only independent directors, with independent counsel retained to assist in the process. The company said Huang fully supported the investigation and was committed to cooperating with it.

The board has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee, comprising only independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. According to the chipmaker, the committee is engaging legal counsel with experience in national security matters, who will also retain advisers with relevant expertise.

New Compliance Officer Search Begins

Additionally, Nvidia said it had commenced a search for a new Chief Compliance Officer to oversee compliance across the company. The new officer will report to the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Huang has been with the company since April 1993, when he co-founded Nvidia alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. He has led the company as its chief executive since its establishment.

Huang announced new chips at the company's developer conference on Monday, according to a photo credit by David Paul Morris/Bloomberg.