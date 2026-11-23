Nvidia's board reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive and president after pressure from US President Donald Trump, sending shares up more than 30 percent, but lawmakers from both parties raised national security concerns.

Nvidia shares rose by more than 30 per cent after the company's board reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive and president, reversing his resignation less than two weeks earlier.

CNN reported that the stock recorded its third-best day on record on Monday following the announcement. The board's decision took effect immediately and reversed its earlier position that it did not intend to bring Huang back. Huang stepped down on November 12 after revelations about his relationships with two women, including one suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence. The woman was identified as Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Unanimous Board Vote

Beijing Rejects Smear Allegations

Beijing has rejected the allegation, describing it as an attempt to smear China. Huang, who co-founded Nvidia more than three decades ago, acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life before stepping down. US President Donald Trump said he had spoken directly to Nvidia's board about bringing Huang back, arguing that the technology executive had done nothing wrong.

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Trump also defended his intervention, saying the United States risked losing Huang's expertise to China amid competition between the two countries in artificial intelligence development. The bigger threat would be losing the brain power of somebody like Jensen, Trump told CNBC. That would be a threat, to me that would be a far bigger threat. Trump welcomed Monday's announcement, describing the decision as the right move.

He also claimed that his intervention helped persuade the board to reinstate the technology executive. Trump's financial portfolio has also had millions of dollars invested in Nvidia shares, although the White House has consistently denied that he influences investment decisions in his accounts. The company announced the decision on Monday, November 23, following a unanimous vote by its board of directors.

Board Satisfied With Huang Candour

Nvidia said its board reached the decision after a series of discussions with Huang, during which it became satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. The board also said it received input from senior US government officials and was confident that Huang's return did not pose a national security risk.

Board chairman Harvey Jones said Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his reinstatement was in the best interests of its shareholders, employees, partners and customers. Huang, 63, expressed gratitude to the board, employees, shareholders and business partners for their support, saying he was honoured to return to lead the company. His departure had prompted calls for his return from employees, investors and prominent business figures.

A petition supporting his reinstatement reportedly attracted more than 180,000 signatures, while billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk also backed the campaign. US President Donald Trump had publicly urged Nvidia to bring Huang back after the board initially ruled out his return. The announcement triggered a rally in Nvidia shares, which rose about 33 per cent, reflecting investor relief over the return of the executive who has played a central role in the company's expansion.

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Under Huang's leadership, Nvidia grew from a graphics chip manufacturer into a dominant supplier of processors used in artificial intelligence systems. His return is also expected to restore leadership continuity at a time when the company remains central to the global AI industry.

Lawmakers Question Security Implications

However, the move has drawn criticism from lawmakers across party lines, with some questioning the board's decision and the potential security implications. The Republican chairmen of the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees and the China select committee said the company's brief internal investigation and Huang's reinstatement did not remove the national security concerns surrounding the case. Other Republican lawmakers also criticised the decision, while Democratic members of Congress raised questions about who in the government advised Nvidia's board.

Huang is expected to testify before the House and Senate next month. The company said an independent board committee would continue investigating reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. It also disclosed the formation of a separate committee to oversee national security and export-control risks. Nvidia further said it would continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries and was beginning a search for a chief compliance officer.

The company is facing scrutiny from US authorities over possible accounting irregularities and alleged smuggling of advanced chips, while lawmakers are also examining concerns surrounding the flow of restricted technology to China. Huang's return therefore comes with questions about corporate governance, regulatory compliance and the extent to which Nvidia's operations depend on its co-founder.