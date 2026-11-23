NVIDIA board unanimously votes to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO following an independent investigation, restoring market confidence and adding billions to company value.

NVIDIA's Board of Directors has officially reinstated Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer, ending a brief leadership hiatus that lasted less than two weeks. The technology giant announced this unanimous decision on Monday, stating that the board was satisfied with Huang's candor and ability to lead the company after a series of intensive discussions. This move immediately restores Huang to the top executive role, signaling a definitive resolution to the governance uncertainty that had shaken the firm in recent days.

Board Confidence and Government Input

NVIDIA stated that the board received critical input from senior levels of the United States government during its deliberations. Based on this federal guidance, the board concluded that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk to the company or its global operations. Harvey C. Jones, the chairman of NVIDIA's board, emphasized that the directors believe Huang remains the right person to lead the organization. Jones further noted that this decision serves the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners, and customers alike.

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Jones also expressed gratitude to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO while maintaining her duties as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer. The board's decision comes after it established a committee of independent directors to investigate the circumstances that led to Huang's initial resignation. This investigative committee operates with the support of independent legal counsel to ensure a thorough and unbiased process.

Huang's Return and Personal Accountability

Jensen Huang expressed honor at returning to lead what he described as one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. He characterized NVIDIA's current position as being at the beginning of a new industrial revolution driven by advanced computing. Huang accepted the responsibility with humility and renewed commitment, thanking the board for its confidence and the deliberation shown throughout the process.

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The CEO specifically acknowledged his gratitude to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, as well as to Colette Kress and the executive staff for steering NVIDIA during the interim period. Huang also extended thanks to employees, shareholders, industry leaders, and partners worldwide for their extraordinary support. He added a deeply personal note of appreciation for his family and stated he could not wait to return to work. Furthermore, Huang admitted to making serious mistakes in his personal life that created problems for the board, pledging full cooperation with the ongoing independent investigation.

Market Reaction and Financial Impact

The announcement triggered an immediate and dramatic surge in NVIDIA's stock price, reflecting restored investor confidence. Shares traded at $169.24 on Monday, marking a 34 percent increase from Friday's closing price of $125.53. This significant jump added over $983 billion to the company's market value, bringing the total to $4.06 trillion. This valuation stands substantially above the $3.08 trillion recorded at the close of trading last week before the CEO controversy emerged.

Reuters reported that if this growth momentum is sustained, the stock would record its biggest one-day gain since May 2003. The current rally follows a sharp 14 percent decline on Friday, which had wiped nearly $500 billion off NVIDIA's market capitalization. The recovery underscores the critical role Huang plays in the market's perception of the company's future trajectory and technological dominance.

New Governance Structures and Compliance

To address the root causes of the leadership transition, NVIDIA has established a new national security and export control committee. This body is composed entirely of independent directors and is tasked with overseeing trade compliance and assessing national security risks. The committee will engage legal counsel with specialized expertise in national security matters and retain specialist advisers to guide its work.

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Additionally, NVIDIA announced it is beginning a search for a new chief compliance officer. This role will be responsible for overseeing compliance across the entire company and will report directly to the board's nominating and corporate governance committee. Huang has fully supported the committee's investigation, committing to cooperate as it proceeds to conclusion. This structural overhaul aims to prevent future governance issues and ensure robust oversight of the company's critical operations.