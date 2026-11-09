Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Affair With Chinese Spy

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation after CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, an executive US intelligence officials believe funneled information to Beijing. Huang apologized and pledged to cooperate with the probe.

Nvidia's board of directors has opened an independent investigation into founder and CEO Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a Chinese executive whom US intelligence officials believe was funneling information to Beijing.

The board announced the probe on Sunday and said the review will examine the allegations and determine whether company secrets or national security interests were compromised. The board said it had no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia's secrets had been compromised, but it would examine all available information. A committee of independent directors, assisted by external legal counsel, will lead the inquiry. The allegations have not been independently established.

Also read Nvidia probes CEO over Chinese spy link allegations

The Chinese government has rejected claims of espionage involving the Nvidia chief executive. Media reports last week said US intelligence officials believe Huang grew close to Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International who is linked to a Singapore-based data center company, according to the New York Times. Despite their shared surname, the pair are not related.

According to reports, Alice Huang was allegedly recruited by Chinese intelligence to gather information and potentially influence US officials to ease restrictions on advanced Nvidia chip exports to China. Megaspeed International, which purchases Nvidia's AI chips, has reportedly faced scrutiny from US authorities over allegations that it helped Chinese companies obtain advanced chips restricted under American export controls. In a message to employees, Jensen Huang acknowledged his personal conduct and apologized to his family and colleagues.

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I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry, he wrote.

Nvidia Board Opens Independent Investigation

He also pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation, stating that he remained committed to leading the company and supporting US national security. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security, Huang said. The board said in a statement that it was initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Unknown to the public just four years ago, the 63-year-old Huang is now a powerful entrepreneur who draws stadium crowds as he presents cutting-edge components essential to the development of AI tools like ChatGPT. Born in Taipei in 1963 as Jen-Hsun, he embodies the American success story. At nine years old, he was sent with his brother to boarding school in small-town Kentucky.

His uncle recommended the school to his Taiwanese parents believing it to be a prestigious institution, though it was actually a school for troubled youth. Too young to be a student, Huang boarded there but attended a nearby public school alongside the children of tobacco farmers. With his poor English, he was bullied and forced to clean toilets, a two-year ordeal that transformed him.

We worked really hard, we studied really hard, and the kids were really tough, he recounted in an interview with US broadcaster NPR. Brought home by his parents who had by then settled in Oregon, he graduated from university at just 20 and joined AMD, then LSI Logic, to design chips, his passion.

He founded Nvidia in 1993 with two friends in a Silicon Valley diner to solve problems that normal computers can't, using semiconductors powerful enough to handle 3D graphics, he said on the No Priors podcast. Nvidia created the first GPU in 1999, riding the intersection of video games, data centers, cloud computing and now generative AI.

Jensen Huang Rises From Humble Beginnings

Big tech's insatiable appetite for chips designed by Nvidia, known as Graphics Processing Units, has catapulted the California chipmaker to a market valuation of $4.5 trillion, among the world's largest. Its meteoric rise has made Huang one of the world's richest people, worth around $160 billion according to Forbes, thanks to the roughly four percent stake he holds in the company he founded three decades ago.

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Huang has become a close informal adviser on AI to Donald Trump, traveling with the US president on Air Force One on a trip to Beijing earlier this year. That is an area of concern to US officials who believe he has been involved with the alleged spy, Alice Huang. Always dressed in a black T-shirt and leather jacket, Huang sports a Nvidia logo tattoo and has a taste for sports cars.

One former high-ranking Nvidia employee described him to AFP as the most driven person he'd ever met. He has rejected calls to deliberately slow down AI development even as some insiders warn the technology could threaten human existence within a decade. That kind of narrative is dramatic, it gets a lot of attention, but it's not grounded on facts, he told CBS News in September.

Nvidia Growth And AI Dominance

We should go as fast as we can on AI, but labs should not release products that are not safe, he said. On visits to his native Taiwan, Huang is treated like a megastar, with fans crowding him for autographs and selfies as journalists follow him to the barber shop and his favorite night market. He has created the phenomena because of his personal charm, noted Wayne Lin of Witology Market Trend Research Institute.

A person like him must be very busy and his schedule should be full every day meeting big bosses. But he remembers to eat street food when he comes to Taiwan, he said, calling Huang unusually friendly. Over the years, Nvidia has taken care to project a drama-free image of Huang.

But the former employee painted a more nuanced picture, describing a very paradoxical individual fiercely protective of his employees but also capable, within Nvidia's executive circle, of ripping people to shreds over major mistakes or poor choices. The controversy has attracted the attention of US lawmakers, with congressional leaders requesting a briefing from Huang on his relationship with the business executive and the company's safeguards against foreign intelligence activities.

Security Concerns And US China Relations

The development comes at a critical time for Nvidia, whose advanced processors have become central to the global AI boom and the strategic technology rivalry between Washington and Beijing. Nvidia's business dealings with China have remained under scrutiny amid US restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor technology, while the company has continued to seek access to the Chinese market.

The board's investigation is expected to examine the reported relationship, the circumstances surrounding the alleged intelligence operation and any potential exposure of sensitive corporate or national security information. Nvidia has maintained that it has no reason to believe its secrets or national security interests have been compromised, while Huang has pledged to cooperate with the investigation.