Nvidia Board Opens Independent Investigation Into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Chinese Spy Targeting

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into whether CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by Chinese intelligence through his relationship with Alice Huang, a suspected spy. Huang has apologized for being unfaithful to his wife.

Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into whether its chief executive officer Jensen Huang was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation. The move follows reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen suspected of spying for Beijing.

The Nvidia board said it is initiating the investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The investigation will be overseen by a committee of independent directors, assisted by external independent counsel. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information.

Also read Nvidia probes CEO over Chinese spy link allegations

Alice Huang Accused of Spying for China

The technology firm said it considered US national and economic security paramount and added that Huang supported the review and has committed to cooperating fully. Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is the woman accused of spying for China during an affair with Jensen Huang. Public details about her are sparse. She is a Chinese citizen recruited by Beijing to collect intelligence on the Nvidia boss, according to the New York Times.

Despite their shared surname, Alice Huang is no relation to the 63-year-old Taiwanese-born head of the world's most valuable company. The Times, citing people briefed on the surveillance, said Alice Huang speaks good English and is well connected at the highest level of the global AI chip industry. An online search brought up a short profile for Alice Huang on a Chinese fund database.

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It listed previous jobs including at HSBC bank and as a reporter for Chinese media outlets CCTV and Hunan TV. AFP was unable to verify the contents of the profile or who had written it. Media reports last week said they had a close relationship. Jensen Huang told Nvidia employees on Sunday he was deeply sorry for being unfaithful to my wife.

Jensen Huang Apologizes for Relationship

In a separate email statement sent on November 8, Huang apologized to his family and colleagues. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it, he said. According to the New York Times, US intelligence agencies had concluded that Alice Huang was working for Chinese intelligence. Communications between her and an American citizen were identified through an intelligence process known as unmasking as involving the Nvidia chief.

US officials initially did not believe Jensen Huang knew Alice was collecting intelligence for Beijing. However, some senior Trump administration officials have since questioned whether he could have remained unaware. One photo from an industry party in 2024, posted on LinkedIn, appears to show the leather jacket-clad Nvidia boss sitting next to a long-haired woman in glitzy jewellery believed to be Alice Huang.

The following year, they both attended a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex, the island's top tech expo. Journalists stood outside filming through glass windows as Jensen Huang and a woman identified as Alice Huang, wearing a pink dress, mingled with other attendees. At one point, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek, press livestreams show.

Alice Huang is also seen following the Nvidia chief as he re-enters the restaurant, running her fingers down his lower back. Megaspeed operates as an intermediary, buying Nvidia chips and computing capacity before renting them to Chinese companies, including Alibaba. Megaspeed's website says it is a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region.

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On LinkedIn, it says it has offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with around two to 10 employees and 25 associated members. When AFP called the number listed on Megaspeed's website, the person who answered said they were unfamiliar with the company and that the number was a residential line. The firm was previously called 7Road International, according to the Singapore government's website, suggesting links to Chinese gaming company 7Road.

Megaspeed Investigated for Chip Smuggling

Alice Huang's company has faced scrutiny over its role in supplying advanced computing equipment to Chinese businesses amid US restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips. US officials suspected some chips acquired through the company were finding their way into China in violation of export controls. The New York Times said the US government had been probing Megaspeed since 2024 over its potential steering of Nvidia chips to China.

The company has also reportedly been under investigation by Singapore authorities, who the Times says questioned Alice Huang in 2025. Last year Bloomberg News also reported on the Singaporean probe into Megaspeed over the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips to China. In December 2025, Megaspeed said Bloomberg's reporting contains misleading information and incorrect insinuations, including suggestions that we may have been involved in illegal chip transfers.

Trade records cited by the newspaper showed that Megaspeed's Malaysian sister company purchased at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced artificial intelligence equipment containing Nvidia chips and technology between June 2024 and February 2026. Megaspeed said it had retained external counsel to conduct an internal investigation and notified the US government that it would cooperate. AFP has contacted Singapore's police and the home affairs ministry for comment.