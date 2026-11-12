Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Steps Down Amid Scandal With Interim Leadership in Place

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns following governance controversies. Co-Founder Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem founded the company. Interim CEO Colette Kress leads the board.

Nvidia announced that co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has stepped down from his leadership role at the artificial intelligence hardware giant. The company revealed the decision in a statement posted on its official website on Thursday. This move marks a significant leadership transition for the corporation valued at $4 trillion.

Huang Resigns After Governance Controversy

Mr Huang co-founded Nvidia alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in April 1993. He has led the company as chief executive since its establishment thirty-three years ago. The leadership change followed reports of an affair involving Mr Huang, an alleged Chinese spy named Alice Huang, and a company employee called Kimberly Powell.

Also read Nvidia Board Moves to Oust CEO Jensen Huang Amid New Affair and China Spy Allegations

The controversy attracted investor attention with Nvidia shares coming under pressure amid concerns about corporate governance. The board subsequently announced an independent investigation into reports that he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The board stated it had no reason to believe Nvidia trade secrets or US national security had been compromised.

Kress Appointed Interim Chief Executive

The company disclosed its board decision stating that Ms Colette Kress would retain her position as executive vice president and CFO. She will serve as interim chief executive until a permanent successor is appointed. The board said it had begun searching for a permanent CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates.

Advertisement

Ms Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has led its finance organization. Before joining the chipmaker she spent nearly twenty-five years in finance roles at technology companies. This includes tenures at Cisco and Microsoft where she contributed to growth and development.

Board Appoints Harvey Jones as First Chair

The board also appointed Harvey Jones as its first-ever chair. Mr Jones has more than thirty years of experience as an entrepreneur and technology executive. He is also a venture investor with extensive industry knowledge. The board chair said Ms Kress helped lead Nvidia through a period of significant growth.

Mr Jones added that the board has confidence in her and the leadership team. He stated the company expects operations and product roadmaps to continue without interruption. Nvidia is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker NVDA and supplies processors for AI systems.

Kress Pledges Continuity in AI Leadership

In her first statement as interim CEO Ms Kress said the company will build on the foundation established by Mr Huang. She emphasized that Nvidia strength has always come from its people. She committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last thirty-three years.

Advertisement

She added the company will continue advancing work in accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. The focus remains on customers partners developers and shareholders. The board thanked Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and industry.