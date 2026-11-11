Nvidia Board Moves to Oust CEO Jensen Huang as Second Affair and Spy Claims Emerge

Nvidia's board is preparing to remove co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang after he admitted to an affair with a woman accused of spying for China, with new reports of a second extramarital relationship.

Nvidia's board is preparing to oust co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, US media reported Wednesday, as the chip giant's chief faces new accusations of infidelity after revelations that he had an affair with a woman accused of spying for China.

Board Preparing Oust CEO Jensen Huang

The board was preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine Huang's future, according to the Wall Street Journal, which quoted people familiar with the matter. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Huang was also involved in a second extramarital affair, with a subordinate. The report said there was video evidence of the 63-year-old executive being affectionate with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell.

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Powell, 48, has been a public face of Nvidia's efforts to expand chip technology into higher education and health care. She was speaking at a San Jose, California conference where they were seen being affectionate at the hotel by bystanders, the Times reported. The report of the second affair follows Huang's acknowledgement of a relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

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The Wall Street Journal reported that the two were photographed together in Taipei in 2024 and 2025. US intelligence reportedly circulated a memo this past spring alleging Alice Huang was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. Beijing has rejected the spying allegations. Nvidia's board of directors said in a statement Sunday that they had launched an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

CEO Admits Infidelity Foreign Intelligence Probe

The same day, Huang admitted to having had a relationship with Alice Huang, to whom he bears no familial relation, in a note to Nvidia employees. He wrote: I was unfaithful to my wife. He also wrote: I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company.

Taiwan's immigration agency said Wednesday that Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, used a Hong Kong passport to enter Taiwan. National Immigration Agency Director-General Lin Horng-en told reporters: Our government's relevant agencies are fully informed of the relevant records and information. It is generally easier for Hong Kong passport holders to enter Taiwan than those with mainland Chinese passports, who must also apply for special permission to travel there.

Taiwan's Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang said Alice Huang did indeed enter the country, but she is currently overseas. Liu told lawmakers in parliament: If we had known she was a spy, we certainly would not have let her enter Taiwan. She said: We will review our procedures, specifically our pre-screening, interim spot checks and interviews, and post-visit measures.

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Alice Huang Taiwan Entry Permit Revoked

She added: As far as we understand, this Ms Huang has had her permit revoked, meaning it is impossible for her to enter Taiwan again. Alice Huang was seen at a dinner in May 2025 hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex, the island's top tech expo.

Journalists stood outside the restaurant filming through glass windows and doors as Jensen Huang and a woman identified as Alice Huang, who was wearing a pink dress, mingled with other attendees. At one point, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek, press livestreams show. Huang has also been called on by Congress to provide a closed-door briefing on his interactions with Alice Huang, the Times reported.

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As the artificial intelligence industry surge has spurred Nvidia's stock prices to new heights, Huang has appeared at US President Donald Trump's side at White House events. He appeared as recently as last month when he accepted a National Medal of Science from the Republican leader. Huang was among the world's most influential tech leaders, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, who vowed to self-regulate AI against possible threats.

Trump rejected calls for government oversight and dismissed warnings that the technology could wipe out humanity. Nvidia shareholders filed a class action lawsuit against Huang and the AI chip maker for failing to disclose information about the relationship to investors. Nvidia shares have plummeted in recent days since Huang admitted to the affair. Nvidia designs advanced components originally created to handle 3D visuals in video games, called Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).