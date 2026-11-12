Nvidia Board Moves to Oust CEO Jensen Huang Amid New Affair and China Spy Allegations

Nvidia's board is preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang after new reports of a second extramarital affair and an ongoing investigation into his ties to an alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

Nvidia's board of directors is preparing to oust co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, according to US media reports, as the chip giant's chief faces a new accusation of infidelity and an ongoing investigation into his relationship with a woman accused of spying for China.

The board was preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine Huang's future, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The New York Times reported on Thursday that Huang, 63, had a second extramarital affair with a subordinate, Kimberly Powell, 48, Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare. Five former Nvidia employees told the Times that Huang and Powell had a relationship while both were married to other people.

Also read Nvidia Board Moves to Oust CEO Jensen Huang as Second Affair and Spy Claims Emerge

Affectionate Hotel Scene Sparks NDA Demands

Two former employees said the two were seen being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during Nvidia's annual developer conference in March. Three other people briefed on the incident said a bystander recorded the interaction on a mobile phone. Huang's security personnel noticed the recording and asked the individual to sign a non-disclosure agreement, according to the report.

Advertisement

When contacted by the newspaper on Wednesday and asked about his relationship with Powell, Huang responded: I don't think you should be talking to me directly, before ending the call. Nvidia declined to comment, while Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and was appointed Vice President of Healthcare in 2017.

She oversees initiatives applying the company's artificial intelligence and chip technology to healthcare and higher education, and has been a public face of Nvidia's expansion into those sectors. The new allegations follow Huang's acknowledgment of a relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. The two were photographed together in Taipei in 2024 and 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Alice Huang Alleged Chinese Spy

US intelligence reportedly circulated a memo this past spring alleging Alice Huang was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. China has denied the espionage allegations. Huang admitted to the relationship in a note to Nvidia employees Sunday. I was unfaithful to my wife, Huang wrote.

My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. The Nvidia CEO has been married to his wife Lori for about 40 years.

Advertisement

The same day, Nvidia's board said in a statement that it had launched an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Huang responded: I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company.

Republican leaders of three influential committees in the US House of Representatives have requested a closed-door briefing from Huang over his interactions with Alice Huang, the Times reported. As the artificial intelligence industry surge has spurred Nvidia's stock prices to new heights, Huang has appeared at US President Donald Trump's side at White House events, as recently as last month when he accepted a National Medal of Science from the Republican leader.

AI Leaders Vow Self Regulation

Huang was among the world's most influential tech leaders, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, who vowed to self-regulate AI against possible threats, as Trump rejected calls for government oversight and dismissed warnings the technology could wipe out humanity. The report also noted that Nvidia's code of conduct requires employees to avoid situations that create conflicts of interest, including personal relationships.

Nvidia shareholders have filed a class action lawsuit against Huang and the AI chip maker for failing to disclose information about the relationship to investors. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led its rise into a major supplier of artificial intelligence chips. The developments add to scrutiny of his personal conduct and leadership of the technology company.