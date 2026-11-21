Bauchi State's 20 local government chairpersons pledged nutrition financing increases, faster fund releases and action against malnutrition statewide.

The local government chairpersons of Bauchi State have pledged to increase budgetary allocations and financial contributions to nutrition interventions, with the aim of reducing malnutrition and improving health outcomes across the state. The commitments were made at a High-Level Strategic Roundtable on Sustainable Sub-national Nutrition Financing, convened by the Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition in Nigeria ( CS-SUNN) on Saturday in Bauchi.

The council chairpersons also committed to facilitating the allocation and release of 70 per cent of the N500 million Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) commitment made by the Bauchi State Government for 2027. The meeting brought together the 20 local government chairpersons, representatives of relevant ministries, the State Nutrition Officer, Local Government Nutrition Officers and civil society organisations to discuss grassroots nutrition financing and accountability.

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Core Resolutions on Nutrition Budgets and Funding

The council chairpersons agreed to prioritise nutrition in their annual budgets, ensure the timely release of approved funds and strengthen monitoring of expenditure. The stated goal is to guarantee that public resources translate into effective interventions in every local government area.

The Child Nutrition Fund is expected to support the procurement and availability of essential nutrition commodities across the 20 local government areas. The participants also resolved to strengthen the implementation of Annual Operational Plans (AOPs) through the Local Government Committees on Food and Nutrition, while promoting collaboration among the departments responsible for nutrition-related work.

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Beyond budgets, the participants pledged financial and operational support to nutrition units. This includes improved incentives and allowances for community volunteers, a measure intended to motivate and retain high-performing personnel and strengthen service delivery at the community level.

Household Education and Community Engagement Plans

The roundtable emphasised the need to expand household nutrition education beyond the traditional 'Mama-to-Mama' approach. Fathers will be incorporated through the 'Fathers for Good Health' initiative, so that men also take part in nutrition decisions within their households.

The chairpersons committed to engaging their wives as nutrition champions, promoting advocacy and improving nutrition practices among mothers and families. To facilitate this, Hon. Yahuza Adamu, Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Bauchi State, is expected to compile and share a list of the chairpersons' wives. The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning will designate a female liaison officer to coordinate their engagement.

The stakeholders also agreed to deliberately involve young people in nutrition interventions, particularly in advocacy, community mobilisation, sensitisation and nutrition education. This places young residents in an active role rather than only as beneficiaries of programmes.

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Why Inadequate Nutrition Investment Matters Statewide

The dialogue noted that inadequate investment in nutrition goes beyond funding shortages. Participants said the consequences reach human capital development, healthcare outcomes and economic productivity across Bauchi State.

The roundtable stressed that insufficient nutrition financing contributes to preventable deaths, poor health and developmental outcomes, as well as significant losses in economic potential. Participants consequently called for stronger political leadership and a coordinated, multisectoral approach. This approach involves government institutions, development partners and civil society organisations, aimed at institutionalising sustainable nutrition financing across the state's 20 local government areas.