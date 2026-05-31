NUT Declares Indefinite Strike Over Abducted Teachers and Pupils in Oyo State

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State has announced an indefinite industrial action to protest the prolonged captivity of abducted teachers and pupils. The union says the strike aims to pressure authorities to intensify efforts for the safe release of the victims, amid growing fear and anxiety in the education sector.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers ( NUT ), Oyo State Wing, has declared an indefinite industrial action effective immediately in protest against the prolonged captivity of abducted teachers and pupils in the state.

The directive, issued by the union's national leadership, comes amid growing frustration over the uncertain fate of the victims and the perceived lack of decisive action by authorities to secure their release. In a statement signed by the Chairman, Comrade Hassan Fatai, and Secretary, Comrade Salami Olukayode, the union expressed deep concern that the continued detention of the abductees has created a climate of fear and anxiety among educators, discouraged parents from sending their children to school, and heightened tension across communities in Oyo State.

The NUT emphasized that the strike is a necessary measure to draw urgent attention to the need for intensified efforts toward ensuring the safe return of the abductees without further delay. The union called on all teachers to comply fully with the directive, remain law-abiding, and stay safe at home throughout the strike period.

It also reaffirmed its solidarity with the abducted teachers, pupils, and their families, pledging to continue lawful engagements with relevant government authorities until all victims regain their freedom. The NUT concluded by assuring its members that it remains steadfastly committed to protecting the welfare and security of teachers and learners across the country.

This action underscores the deepening crisis of school safety in Nigeria, where repeated attacks on educational institutions have disrupted learning and left lasting trauma on students, teachers, and parents alike





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NUT Oyo State Abduction Teachers Pupils Strike School Safety Nigeria

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