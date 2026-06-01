NUT Declares Indefinite Strike in Oyo State Over School Abductions

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has declared an indefinite strike for all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State, effective June 1, in response to the abduction of dozens of teachers and students in Oriire Local Government Area. The strike aims to pressure authorities to secure the release of the captives and address the escalating security crisis in schools. The union also announced nationwide solidarity rallies for June 2.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to embark on an indefinite strike following the abduction of dozens of teachers and students in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The industrial action, which takes effect from Monday, June 1, is aimed at drawing urgent attention to the worsening security situation in schools and pressing authorities to secure the release of those still in captivity. The union's decision comes more than two weeks after armed men invaded three schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, abducting teachers, pupils and students during coordinated attacks.

Among those kidnapped were 39 students and seven teachers, including the principal of Community High School, Esiele, Mrs. Rachael Alamu. Two teachers were reportedly killed during the incident, sparking outrage within the education community and beyond. Confirming the directive, NUT National President, Audu Amba, said teachers across Oyo State had been instructed to stay away from classrooms until the abducted victims regain their freedom.

The directive was also contained in a circular issued by the national leadership of the union and signed by Amba alongside the Secretary-General, Clinton Ikpitibo. According to the circular, public school teachers in the state are to suspend all academic activities indefinitely pending the safe release of their colleagues and the affected learners. The union also announced plans for nationwide solidarity rallies on Tuesday, June 2.

The demonstrations are expected to hold simultaneously across state capitals, where union leaders will present their demands to government officials and address the media. NUT said the rallies are intended to send a strong message on the need to protect schools, teachers and students from increasing attacks across the country. The union expressed concern over the continued captivity of the victims, describing their ordeal as deeply troubling and unacceptable.

It noted that the attacks occurred despite repeated warnings about growing insecurity around schools and earlier appeals for stronger security measures in vulnerable communities. NUT stated that previous engagements with relevant authorities and security agencies had yet to produce the desired result, leaving families of the victims and members of the education sector worried about their fate.

The union urged the Federal Government, Oyo State Government and security agencies to intensify efforts toward securing the release of the abductees through lawful means. A separate circular signed by the state secretary, Salami Olukayode, directed teachers across all public schools to comply fully with the strike action. The state chapter said the prolonged detention of teachers and students had created widespread fear within the education sector and raised fresh concerns about the safety of schools.

Teachers were advised to remain peaceful and stay at home while discussions continue with authorities over the crisis. The union also reiterated its support for the affected families and called for immediate action to restore confidence in the state's education system.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Oyo State chapter, has distanced itself from the planned protest activities linked to the strike. The association said it would not participate in any demonstration and directed its members across the state to avoid involvement in the planned rallies. While acknowledging concerns over insecurity, NAPPS maintained that engagement and dialogue remain the best approach to addressing the challenges facing schools and communities.

The association said it would continue to advocate for improved security through peaceful and lawful channels while ensuring that academic activities in private schools are not disrupted. It also urged school owners, teachers and students to remain focused on their educational responsibilities as authorities work towards resolving the situation





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