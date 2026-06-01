NUT Declares Indefinite Strike in Oyo Over Prolonged School Abductions, Highlighting Nigeria's W expanding Crisis

The Nigeria Union of Teachers has ordered an indefinite service withdrawal in Oyo State following the abduction of students and teachers, a move that underscores the national crisis of school kidnappings and the government's struggle to ensure safety in educational institutions.

A new wave of school abduction s has once again thrown Nigeria's education sector into crisis, with the latest incident in Oyo State prompting unprecedented collective action from educators.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has issued a directive for all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to commence an indefinite withdrawal of services, effective immediately. This drastic measure follows the continued captivity of teachers and pupils abducted during a violent attack on multiple schools in the Oriire Local Government Area.

The union's decision, aligned with national leadership, underscores its deepening concern over the prolonged detention of the victims and the perceived lack of decisive government action to secure their freedom. The industrial action is designed to apply pressure on authorities, drawing national attention to the pervasive insecurity that has turned schools into targets and creating a climate of fear that threatens the very foundation of learning in the region.

The NUT's statement emphasized solidarity with the abducted individuals and their families, urging teachers to remain law-abiding while staying home during the ongoing negotiations and engagements with the government. Furthermore, members of the Take-It-Back (TIB) Movement staged a concurrent protest in Ibadan, the state capital, echoing the call for urgent and effective steps to combat the escalating security challenges.

The abduction in Oyo is not an isolated event but part of a disturbing and escalating trend that has plagued Nigeria for nearly a decade. The crisis traces back to the infamous 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno State, by the terrorist group Boko Haram, an act that shocked the world. While initially concentrated in the Northeast, the tactic of attacking educational institutions for ransom or to instill terror has spread with alarming velocity.

By 2020, the menace had migrated to the North-west, where heavily armed bandit groups adopted the model on an industrial scale. The list of impacted institutions is now extensive and geographically widespread, encompassing a diverse range of schools from primary to university levels across multiple states. Recent high-profile cases include the attacks on Greenfield University in Kaduna, the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, and the Federal Government College in Kebbi.

The Oyo incident, involving the abduction from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School and L.A. Primary School in Ahoro-Esiele, represents a southern expansion of this scourge, shattering any illusion of regional immunity. The violence has also claimed lives; Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the killers murdered an assistant headmaster, Mr. Adesiyan, after a video of the act surfaced.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the killing and pledged coordinated federal and state efforts, yet the persistent abductions reveal a profound gap between condemnation and effective resolution. The cessation of teaching services in Oyo, a state not traditionally considered the epicenter of the nation's security challenges, signals a dangerous normalization of institutional collapse. The NUT articulated that the prolonged captivity has generated paralyzing fear among teachers, dissuaded parents from sending children to school, and heightened tension in communities.

This trifecta-teacher absence, parental withdrawal of support, and community anxiety-creates a self-reinforcing cycle that could permanently cripple the educational landscape in affected areas. The indefinite strike action is a stark admission that traditional advocacy has failed to catalyze the requisite security response. It transforms the teachers' role from educators to political actors, leveraging the essential nature of their profession to force a reckoning.

This development also exposes the limitations of state-level security apparatuses when confronted with a phenomenon often involving transnational criminal networks and heavily武装 groups operating across porous borders. The federal government's repeated assurances of collaboration, as seen in the President's statement following the Oyo killings, now ring hollow against the backdrop of a continually expanding victim list. The crisis demands a comprehensive strategy that moves beyond reactive condemnations to proactive intelligence, cross-state security coordination, and credible justice for perpetrators.

Without such a fundamental shift, the indefinite withdrawal of services in Oyo may well presage a wave of similar actions in other states, ultimately conceding vast territories to the forces of anarchy and undoing decades of investment in human capital development





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