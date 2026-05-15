Nursing mother sentenced to 20 years in prison for terrorism-related offences

A federal high court in Abuja has sentenced Halima Haliru Umar, a nursing mother, to 20 years’ imprisonment for terrorism-related offences after she pleaded guilty to possessing 302 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and attempting to support acts of terrorism.

A federal high court in Abuja has sentenced Halima Haliru Umar, a nursing mother, to 20 years’ imprisonment for terrorism-related offences after she pleaded guilty to possessing 302 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and attempting to support acts of terrorism.

The defendant, Halima, was convicted on two counts out of a four-count charge filed against her by the Department of State Services (DSS). Delivering judgement on Friday, Hauwa Yilwa, the presiding judge, held that the defendant admitted the offences by pleading guilty during her arraignment on May 11. The judge sentenced Halima to 20 years’ imprisonment on count three and a one-year jail term on count four.

The judge adjourned the matter until July 9 for trial on the remaining two counts, to which the defendant pleaded not guilty. Earlier, Hamza Dantani, counsel to the defendant, urged the court to temper justice with mercy, describing Halima as a remorseful first-time offender. Dantani also told the court that the convict is a nursing mother whose one-year-old child was arrested alongside her.

Caliatus Eze, counsel to the DSS, informed the court that the prosecution had no previous conviction record against the defendant. According to the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/450/2025, Halima, from Unguwan Boka in Faskari LGA of Katsina state, was accused of attempting to support terrorism by transporting 302 rounds of AK-47 ammunition between Barkin Ladi and Jos north LGAs of Plateau state.

While reviewing the facts of the case, Fahad Tahir, a DSS operative, told the court that Halima was arrested in Plateau state on July 7, 2025, and later transferred to the DSS headquarters in Abuja on August 11, 2025, for further investigation. Tahir said the defendant confessed that a man identified as Sani instructed her to travel to Zaria in Kaduna state before proceeding to Jos, where she allegedly received a bag containing the ammunition.

The defendant volunteered her statement in the Hausa language, and it was interpreted by Tahir's colleague into the English language since she is illiterate in the English language. At the conclusion of the investigation, the DSS wrote their investigation report and submitted it to the director





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Terrorism AK-47 Ammunition Attempting To Support Terrorism Department Of State Services (DSS) FHC/ABJ/CR/450/2025 Barkin Ladi Jos North Lgas Of Plateau State Faskari LGA Of Katsina State Unguwan Boka Sani Alhaji Plateau State Command Legal Aid Council Of Nigeria DSS Operative DSS Headquarters In Abuja Plateau State Zaria In Kaduna State Jos In Plateau State One-Year-Old Child Remorseful First-Time Offender Interpreting The Statement Investigation Report Director

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