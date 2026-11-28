The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission highlights the critical need for improved evacuation infrastructure to sustain oil production growth and attract investment under the Petroleum Industry Act.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC) has issued a directive urging new oil block owners to prioritize the development of crude evacuation infrastructure alongside their capital investments and technical capacity. The regulatory body warned that inadequate infrastructure poses a significant risk to production growth and could undermine the bankability of petroleum assets in Nigeria.

Infrastructure Investment Reduces Risk

Improving evacuation systems is essential to reduce exposure to pipeline losses and shorten project development cycles. These improvements strengthen the attractiveness of Nigerian petroleum assets to investors under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The commission emphasized that reliable infrastructure is a key component of the regulatory reforms aimed at creating a competitive operating environment.

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Record Investment Attraction in Nigeria

Nigeria attracted 38 per cent of Africa's upstream oil and gas investment in 2025, a stark contrast to the average of four per cent recorded between 2015 and 2023. This surge indicates a significant improvement in the country's investment attractiveness under the current regulatory framework. Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the Commission Chief Executive, highlighted this achievement while addressing the Business Intelligence (TBI) Africa Summit 2026 in Lagos. She was represented at the event by Dr Ajanaku Jolaosho.

Production Targets and Reserve Strength

Country's oil and condensate production has risen from approximately 1.3 million barrels per day in 2022 to an average of 1.7 million barrels per day. Nigeria is working towards exceeding 1.8 million barrels per day to achieve its three-million-barrel-per-day target by 2030. As of January 1, 2026, Nigeria's proven petroleum reserves stood at 37.1 billion barrels of oil and condensate and 215.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. These reserves represent reserve life indices of 59 years and 85 years, respectively.

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Regulatory Approvals and Rig Operations

Since 2024, the commission has approved 128 field development plans with an estimated capital expenditure of $50.5 billion. This includes 39 approvals recorded as of October 2026. The commission also reported that 101 rigs were under its regulatory control as of October 2026, with 47 actively operating. Notable developments such as the Ima Gas project have reached a final investment decision, while major projects like Bonga Southwest are advancing through defined development stages.

Production Growth and Shut-in Capacity

Nigeria recorded an average of 1.717 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensate in September, representing a 2.34 per cent increase over August. Crude oil production alone averaged 1.53 million barrels per day, marking the fifth consecutive month the industry met or exceeded its quota. The commission identified that more than 788,000 barrels per day of production capacity remained shut in across 63 operators, presenting opportunities for recovery.

Future Strategy for Deepwater Development

Nine deepwater projects with approved development plans could contribute approximately one million barrels per day within the next four to five years. The 2025 licensing round and the 40 oil and gas blocks offered in the 2026 licensing round will support reserve replacement and production expansion. However, achieving these projections requires secure evacuation infrastructure and affordable financing.