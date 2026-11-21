The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has opened its 2026 licensing round portal with 40 blocks on offer across onshore, shallow water and deep offshore terrains. A pre-bid conference will hold in Lagos on December 16, 2026, with registration open until January 15, 2027.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC) has opened the portal for its 2026 licensing round, offering 40 oil and gas blocks to prospective investors.

The commission's Head of Corporate Communications and Media, Eniola Akinkuotu, announced the opening in a press statement issued at the weekend. Interested bidders can access the portal at br2026.gov.ng. The 40 blocks on offer are spread across three categories: 17 onshore blocks, 14 shallow-water blocks, and nine deep-offshore blocks. The commission said the round is part of its efforts to attract investment into Nigeria's upstream petroleum sector.

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Oil and Gas Blocks Available

Bidders have until January 15, 2027 to register. The onshore blocks are PPL 2A 127, PPL 2A 128, PPL 2A 129, PPL 2A 130, PPL 2A 131, PPL 2A 132, PPL 2A 133, PPL 2A 134, PPL 2A 135, PPL 2A 136, PPL 2A 140, PPL 2A 141, PPL 2A 142, PPL 2A 151, PPL 2A 152, PPL 2A 153 and PPL 2A 154.

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The 14 shallow-water blocks are PPL 2A 137, PPL 2A 138, PPL 2A 139, PPL 2A 143, PPL 2A 144, PPL 2A 145, PPL 2A 146, PPL 2A 147, PPL 2A 148, PPL 2A 149, PPL 2A 150, PPL 2A 155, PPL 2A 156 and PPL 2A 157. The nine deep-offshore blocks are PPL 303-DO, PPL 305-DO, PPL 3012, PPL 3018, PPL 3019, PPL 3020, PPL 3021, PPL 3022 and PPL 3023.

The statement urged interested bidders to visit the site to view the full list of the 40 blocks, along with the guidelines and frequently asked questions. The commission said the portal is designed to give users a seamless experience. The round will run through five stages: registration and prequalification, access to data, submission of technical and commercial bids, technical evaluation, and commercial conference.

Registration Deadline and Timeline

The statement added that with the bid portal now open, the next event is the pre-bid conference, which takes place in Lagos on December 16, 2026. The Commission Chief Executive first announced the licensing round on October 6, 2026, following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources. The announcement was accompanied by statutory newspaper advertisements locally and internationally in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

The statement reads in part, The announcement of the round was accompanied by statutory newspaper advertisements locally and internationally in line with the Petroleum Industry Act. The Commission will provide further updates on the licensing round through the bid portal and its official social media handles.