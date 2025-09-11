NUPENG Threatens to Resume Strike Over Dangote Refinery Allegations

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) is poised to restart a nationwide strike after accusing the Dangote Refinery and its affiliate, MRS Energy Limited, of violating agreements made with the Federal Government. The union alleges that Dangote officials orchestrated the removal of union stickers from drivers' vehicles and pressured them to work under conditions contrary to NUPENG regulations.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers ( NUPENG ) has issued a stark warning, threatening to resume its suspended nationwide strike after accusing the Dangote Refinery and its affiliate, MRS Energy Limited, of brazenly violating resolutions agreed upon earlier this week with the Federal Government. NUPENG 's National President, Comrade (Prince) Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, conveyed this threat in a statement released on Thursday.

The union leveled serious allegations against Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata, a cousin of business magnate Aliko Dangote, claiming that he ordered truck drivers, who are longstanding members of NUPENG, to remove the union's stickers from their vehicles. Adding fuel to the fire, NUPENG asserted that on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Dantata directed these drivers to load products at the Dangote Refinery, effectively flouting union regulations. This, NUPENG claimed, led to a confrontation with its officials. The situation escalated further, according to the union, when Dantata allegedly “called in naval personnel.”NUPENG condemned this blatant disregard for the previously reached agreement and stated, “This is to alert the nation that notwithstanding the resolution reached and signed at the office of the DSS with three ministers and the Deputy Director General of the DSS in attendance, Alhaji Dantata has chosen to disregard the agreement.” The union firmly asserted that it would not stand idly by and allow any individual, regardless of their wealth, to undermine the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. NUPENG has placed all its members on high alert, prepared for a potential return to strike action. The union also issued an urgent call to the Federal Government, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), civil society groups, and international labour organizations to stand united in solidarity. NUPENG accused the Dangote Group and its affiliates of displaying “arrogance” and “blatant disrespect for national institutions.” This warning comes just two days after NUPENG suspended a two-day strike that had significantly disrupted fuel distribution nationwide following an emergency meeting with government officials and Dangote representatives





