NUPENG’s New President Vows to Prioritize Workers’ Welfare and Industrial Harmony

Salimon Oladiti, the newly elected president of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has pledged to focus on improving working conditions and protecting members’ rights. He plans to collaborate with stakeholders to enhance welfare in the oil and gas sector while building on his predecessor’s achievements.

April 27, 2026 – Salimon Oladiti, the newly elected president of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers ( NUPENG ), has reaffirmed the union’s commitment to securing better working conditions and protecting the rights of its members.

Oladiti, along with 15 other national officers, was elected unopposed for a four-year term and pledged to engage employers through constructive dialogue to enhance the welfare of workers in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Oladiti emphasized that the welfare and rights of union members would remain a top priority for his administration. He announced plans to collaborate with the government, labor-friendly employers, and other stakeholders to strengthen the Nigerian economy while improving working conditions across the country.

Additionally, he revealed intentions to establish a truth and reconciliation committee and work closely with past union leaders to maintain internal cohesion. The new president praised his predecessor, Williams Akporeha, for significant achievements during his tenure, including improved remuneration, the construction of a new national secretariat, and the introduction of health and life insurance schemes for union staff and tanker drivers.

During the event, Muhammad Dingyadi, the minister of labor and employment, represented by Falonipe Amos, director of trade union services and industrial relations, urged Oladiti to build on Akporeha’s legacy. Dingyadi highlighted the strong relationship between NUPENG and industry operators, urging the new leadership to sustain cordial industrial relations while advocating for better worker welfare. He cautioned against replacing dialogue with confrontation in pursuing union members’ interests.

Earlier, Akporeha reflected on his administration’s focus on industry harmony and staff welfare, noting improvements such as the recruitment of new staff, salary reviews, and the completion of the NUPENG Towers, a modern workspace commissioned in December 2024. Festus Osifo, president of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), commended Akporeha for advancing workers’ welfare in the sector.

Osifo noted that collaboration between PENGASSAN and NUPENG had led to better remuneration for workers, particularly in international oil companies and the national oil firm. He also assured Oladiti of continued cooperation between the unions to promote industrial harmony and improve worker welfare, emphasizing that recent divestments by international oil companies had not resulted in job losses among union members





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