NUPENG Elects New President, Minister Urges Continued Harmony

Salimon Oladiti has been elected as the new President of NUPENG, with the Minister of Labour and Employment urging him to build on the successes of his predecessor, Williams Akporeha, and maintain a harmonious relationship within the petroleum and natural gas industry. The conference highlighted achievements in worker welfare and infrastructure development.

The Nigeria n Labour and Employment Minister, Muhammad Maigari Dangyadi, has extended congratulations and a call to action to Salimon Oladiti, the newly elected President of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers ( NUPENG ).

The Minister urged Oladiti to continue building upon the strong foundation laid by his predecessor, Comrade Williams Akporeha, during the 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference held in Lagos. This follows the unanimous election of Oladiti and fifteen other executives to serve a four-year term.

Represented by the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, Falonipe Amos, Minister Dangyadi highlighted the historically positive and collaborative relationship between NUPENG and various stakeholders across the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the petroleum and natural gas industry. He emphasized the importance of maintaining this cordial industrial climate, advocating for a continued approach of constructive dialogue over confrontation when advocating for the welfare and interests of NUPENG members.

The Minister underscored the Federal Government’s recognition of NUPENG’s significant contributions to national development, specifically praising Akporeha’s exemplary commitment to constructive engagement in pursuit of improved worker welfare and his role in fostering industrial harmony. He encouraged the incoming executive to emulate this approach, ensuring continued progress and stability within the sector.

In his acceptance speech, President Oladiti expressed gratitude to Comrade Akporeha for his impactful leadership, acknowledging achievements such as improved remuneration packages, the successful construction of a national secretariat for the union, comprehensive health and life insurance benefits for union staff, and a dedicated insurance scheme for tanker drivers. Oladiti assured NUPENG members of his commitment to elevating the union to even greater heights.

He pledged to build upon the solid foundation established by the previous administration, working diligently to strengthen the union and champion the dignity of labor. He further stated his intention to foster collaborative relationships with the government, labor-friendly employers, and other social partners to drive improvements in the Nigerian economy and enhance the welfare and working conditions of NUPENG members nationwide.

Oladiti also affirmed a firm commitment to engaging in diplomatic dialogue with employers who exhibit anti-union practices, ensuring the securing of better terms of service for all members. He unequivocally stated that the rights and welfare of NUPENG members would remain the paramount priority of his leadership. This commitment signals a continuation of proactive advocacy and a dedication to improving the lives of those working within the petroleum and natural gas industry.

The outgoing President, Comrade Akporeha, in his farewell address, advised the new administration to prioritize the promotion of industry harmony through robust engagement, improved remuneration, and enhanced welfare initiatives. He reflected on the significant transformations that occurred during his tenure, noting the revitalization of the union’s workforce and infrastructure. He highlighted the successful resolution of long-standing issues related to staff morale and entitlements, the recruitment of new talent, and the implementation of modernized equipment and facilities.

The completion of NUPENG Towers, a state-of-the-art workspace commissioned in December 2024, was presented as a crowning achievement of his administration. Furthermore, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Festus Osifo, lauded Akporeha’s leadership, describing him as a trusted ally in the pursuit of improved welfare for members in the oil industry.

Osifo emphasized the unprecedented level of collaboration between PENGASSAN and NUPENG during Akporeha’s eight-year leadership, resulting in a quadrupling of remuneration within International Oil Companies (IOCs) and significant improvements for members within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). He attributed these gains to the concerted efforts and strategic partnership between the two unions





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