NUMW President Reveals Six Union Member Miners Died in NSCDC Custody

NUMW President Musa Adamu Nasiru testified before the Niger State Judicial Commission of Inquiry, confirming that six mining union members died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Comrade Musa Adamu Nasiru, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Mining Workers ( NUMW), delivered a critical testimony to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry convened by the Niger State Government. The inquiry, which is currently sitting in Minna, was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of miners who were in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC). Nasiru provided specific figures regarding the union members affected by the incident, stating that six of the miners who died were registered members of his union.

Union Member Fatality Statistics Presented

Nasiru informed the commission that a total of ten miners who were arrested by the NSCDC were members of the NUMW. He detailed the outcome for these specific individuals, noting that six died while in detention while the remaining four survived the ordeal. He made this disclosure after being informed of the deaths by the Niger State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Qasim Mohammed Danjuma, following which he delegated union members to the NSCDC to confirm the incident independently.

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Conflicting Death Toll Reports from MAN

Testifying before the same commission, Mallam Abdulrazak Yusuf Mohammed, the Niger State Chairman of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), presented a significantly different account of the fatalities. Mohammed stated that he is responsible for overseeing all miners, mining cooperative societies, artisanal miners, and licensed miners within the state. He told the commission that between September 15 and September 17, 2026, he was in his hometown in Borgu when he received initial information about the incident from Commissioner Qasim Danjuma.

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Verification of Detention and Casualties

Mohammed explained that upon receiving the information, he immediately contacted his vice-chairman and delegated association members to ascertain the exact number of people in detention. He was initially told that 65 people were in detention, out of whom only 17 survived. Mohammed reported to the commission that forty-eight of them died in custody, a figure he verified after discovering that the majority of those who died were from the Tunga area of Minna.

Official Verification and Commission Proceedings

The discrepancy between the union reports highlights the complexity of the investigation. While Nasiru confirmed six NUMW member deaths out of ten detained members, Mohammed's broader association count suggested a much higher total death toll. The Judicial Commission of Inquiry is tasked with reconciling these accounts and determining the official cause of death for all individuals involved in the NSCDC custody incident in Niger State.